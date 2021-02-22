Limerick students warned about gatherings after 'significant clusters' of Covid-19 identified

Residents living in areas close to the University of Limerick (UL) have expressed their concern after “significant clusters” of Covid-19 have been found in off-campus student housing.

Of particular worry is the increased transmissibility of the new B117 strain, following testing which was carried out by the Department of Public Health Mid-West.

An email was circulated to students by Professor Nigel Healey, Interim Provost and Deputy President / Vice President of Global and Community Engagement at the college, warning about the risk posed by the virus and the new strain. Prof Healey said residents in estates near the university's campus are concerned.

In the email, Prof Healey said that, since January, some students had been sanctioned by the University having been found to have broken the UL Code of Conduct relating to the current Covid-19 environment.

“We are bound to take action against students through the code of conduct who, by breaching public health guidelines, may be considered to have engaged in conduct that is harmful to others,” Prof Healy said, adding that a number of students have received sanctions from the gardaí.

One resident, who lives in an estate bordering the college, said he is particularly worried as his own father lives in the same estate.

“I am glad to see the college speak out, and I hope the students will listen. It’s fine to be young and healthy, but they are putting others at risk,” he added.

The resident also stressed he believed those breaking the guidelines were a “small minority.”

Last September, a Covid-19 Student Charter was developed between UL, Limerick IT and Mary Immaculate College. There is no set sanction within the code of conduct for any offence but penalties allowed within the code of conduct include monetary, academic, suspension and expulsion.

As well as the email, the President of UL, Professor Kerstin Mey, took to social media on Saturday, appealing to students to “stay apart” and not to mix with other households for any reason.

“There will be a time when you can come together but we are not there yet. Please do not let your guard down — we are still very much in the middle of this health crisis and while we are all tired of the constraints of Level 5 restrictions the national spotlight is now very much on students and your role in preventing transmissions."

One added concern is that students, who may contract the virus in a household setting, may travel to family homes on the weekend, or into work environments.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Health Mid-West released a statement expressing concern over a pattern of household clusters.

“We have noticed a concerning pattern where single cases are rapidly leading to whole household outbreaks. In many instances, we are seeing household outbreaks spread to extended family, workplaces, and further community clusters. In some cases, we have seen sections of housing estates and a number of apartments within the same building becoming infected due to social mixing,” the spokesperson said.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said household transmission is a significant factor in the spread of Covid-19 in the mid-west.

“A large number of new clusters are arising out of regular household visits, across all age groups. Whether it’s having tea at a friend’s or watching a sports game together at the weekend, all forms of social contact in a household and can and will lead to outbreaks amid current continued community transmission,” she added.

As of February 16, there have been more than 10,000 cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.