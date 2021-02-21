Work to start on major upgrade of Cork City greenway

Work is due to start this week on the major upgrade of a Cork City greenway which will ultimately serve as a vital link in a proposed cross-city cycling route linking the Lee valley to the harbour.

Cork City Council confirmed this weekend that the advance works on the first phase of its Passage railway greenway improvement scheme will start on Monday on the section running from close to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the Marina to the N40 near Mahon Point.

Advance design work is already underway on the second phase of the greenway project, on the section which runs from Mahon, across the estuary to Passage West.

The advance works on the first section starting tomorrow includes site clearance work which has to be carried out in advance of the bird nesting season.

It will involve the removal of brush and around 46 trees, including some which the council said are already dead or which have been deemed unsafe.

They will eventually be replaced with 65 semi-mature trees and over 2,000 saplings — all native Irish species as advised by the project’s environmental advisers.

The clearance work is expected to take about two weeks.

A council spokesperson said the greenway will be kept open “to the greatest possible extent” during the works but warned that it will be necessary to close some sections on a rolling basis to ensure public safety, and a traffic management plan has been prepared to facilitate the safe movement of construction traffic.

The advance works will pave the way for the main upgrade works along this section to be advanced over the coming months, including:

Widening of the greenway from three metres to five metres;

The provision of new and improved access points, the installation of CCTV systems environmentally sensitive public lighting, and water drinking points;

Reinstatement of the Blackrock Rd railway footbridge using the existing historic abutments, access ramps, and disused railway platforms;

Repair and cleaning of other existing bridges and historical structures;

Extensive soft landscaping works including tree, shrub, and wildflower planting with native pollinator-friendly species, and installation of bee, bird, and bat boxes.

Artist's impressions of the first phase of the greenway.

Meanwhile, some 344 submissions made in relation to the preliminary design works on the second phase of the greenway are now being considered by city council engineers.

The Passage greenway will ultimately serve as a key link in the ambitious Lee to Sea greenway proposal, which envisages a continuous pedestrian and cycling route from Inniscarra west of the city to Cork Harbour.

The route will include a combination of new and existing cycling lanes and paths that would bring people from Inniscarra, along the river Lee through the regional park in Ballincollig and the Lee Fields, on to the city centre via its southern quays, onto the recently pedestrianised Marina, which is itself earmarked for a significant upgrade, and on to the soon-to-be upgraded Passage greenway and, eventually, on to Crosshaven.