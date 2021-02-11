Greenways, streetscapes and cycle routes all set for boost under €240m funding package

Hundreds of walking and cycling projects are set to benefit from a €240m funding package announced by the National Transport Authority (NTA) today.

The ambitious Lee to Sea greenway project in Cork is one of the 468 sustainable transport projects in 12 local authority areas which are set to benefit from the massive funding boost.

Some €45.39m will be invested in 80 walking and cycling projects in Cork alone to help advance or deliver schemes at various stages of planning.

A map showing the route of the greenway that would link Innsicarra Dam to Crosshaven. A route study for the Lee to Sea Greenway is due to be undertaken.

Of those 80 projects in the city and county, 39 are new and have secured just over €18m in funding. The rest are existing projects which are in line for €27m in funding.

Among the existing projects are the first phase of the Mahon to Marina Greenway in the city and the Ballinacurra to Midleton cycle route in the county, which have been allocated €3.2m and €1.3m respectively. Other significant allocations include:

€1.5m for the MacCurtain St public transport improvement scheme;

€1.5m for the detailed design, to procure a contractor and to start work on the Grange Road transport corridor which includes a bridge over the N40 into Tramore Valley Park bridge;

€800,000 for the installation of cycle detection technology at signalised junctions;

€615,000 for the installation of automatic bollards to support the implementation of 17 new pedestrianised streets;

€350,000 for the Bothar Guidel Road cycle lane in Carrigaline;

€240,000 for the detailed design of the Marina promenade project;

€100,000 to advance the Carrigtwohill to Midleton cycle route;

and €50,000 to progress a route study for the Lee to Sea greenway.

Other general projects include the reallocation of overall road space to include segregated cycling lanes and widened footpaths, the provision of cyclist parking, raised pedestrian crossings and reducing road width at crossing points as well as other improvements.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the allocation, up some €130m on last year’s package, marks a massive step forward in providing green sustainable transport options to our cities, suburbs and hinterlands.

“I truly believe commutes via cycling and walking represent the best way for people in Cork to get to where they want to go,” he said.

“Since Covid we have seen an increase in cycling and walking, and a reconnection to our local areas.

Improving our active infrastructure represents cleaner, shorter and healthier journeys for all.

“The projects that the NTA are funding will make a real difference to commuters and leisure-seekers alike. Improving infrastructure for cycling and walking will make our cities, towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone. That’s good news for communities, and good news for the economy.”

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh said the investment in the city’s infrastructure will help make cycling, walking and public transport more accessible.

“I am delighted to see the Government delivering for the city by investing in these new facilities which will not only improve our infrastructure but our quality of life,” he said.

You can find a full list of projects to be funded here.