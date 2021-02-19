Digital story map marks centenary of War of Independence ambush

A digital ‘Story Map’, published by Transport Infrastructure Ireland in partnership with Cork County Council has been created to commemorate the centenary of a War of Independence ambush which took place at Coolnacaheragh in West Cork.

The Story Map, entitled ‘Ambush at Coolnacaheragh, West Cork, Ireland: A story of conflict and sacrifice in the Irish War of Independence, 25 February 1921,’ commemorates the ambush which took place close to Baile Mhic Íre in West Cork on February 25, 1921.

The ambush, involving an attack by Volunteers of the IRA Flying Column against members of the Auxiliary Division of the Royal Irish Constabulary, took place at a winding section of the old N22 road in the townland of Coolnacaheragh, approximately 11 km west of Macroom town.

The Story Map, which combines the latest mapping technology with narrative text, images, and multimedia content sets out the historical context of the ambush and provides information on how the ambush site was selected, the ambush strategy and how the ambush unfolded, including suspected betrayal by a saboteur.

Detail is also provided of the two opposing commanders who found themselves in armed conflict by the fate of history.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley believes the map will raise awareness of the ambush both locally and internationally.

The Story Map includes historical photographs, interactive mapping and links to further reading and resources, as well as a noteworthy vignette of Irish film history.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the launch of the story map saying it will help to commemorate this historical moment in the absence of a physical event.

“100 years ago, County Cork was heavily involved the Irish War of Independence. Marking this centenary, this story map will help us to remember this historic event and will raise awareness of the ambush at Coolnacaheragh, both locally and internationally.”

“While we look forward to a time when we can commemorate together in person and across the many historic locations in County Cork, this online resource provides us all with a way to engage with our rich history from home”.

The ‘Ambush at Coolnacaheragh’ Story Map can be viewed online through Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie and is part of a suite of Story Maps available for viewing at www.tii.ie/technical-services/archaeology/storymaps/