Cork Gardaí find €12m cocaine haul on ship from Central America

Approximately 172kgs of suspected cocaine was discovered following an intensive search of containers that arrived on a vessel from Central America
Cocaine with a street value of over €12 million has been seized in Cork.

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 21:11
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí and Revenue’s Customs officers have seized more than €12m worth of cocaine in Ringaskiddy Port in County Cork in a joint operation.

Approximately 172kgs of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of €12.04 million was discovered following an intensive search of containers that arrived on a vessel from Central America.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Head of Organised and Serious Crime within the Garda Síochána, said the operation demonstrates "the potential of collaborative working relationships involving partner agencies, in tackling importation of controlled drugs that harm our communities."

"The Garda Síochána will continue to work with others at a national and international level in targeting the importation and supply of illicit drugs and the organised crime gangs that benefit from such activity."

Commenting on the seizure, Mick Gilligan, Director, Customs Drug Law Enforcement said:

"Combating the smuggling of controlled drugs such as cocaine into this jurisdiction, in collaboration with An Garda Síochána is a priority for Revenue."

"Today, Revenue’s Customs Service deployed the full suite of our specialist search resources to control this vessel from Central America including our Container X-Ray Scanner, Drug Dog Detection Teams, Container Inspection Teams and Deep Rummage Officers from our Customs National Maritime Service."

"Today’s seizure of Cocaine will have a significant impact on organised crime and demonstrates the hard work that is undertaken every day by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána in confronting this threat."

