Kerry doctor speaks of 'joyful' day administering Covid-19 vaccines to her over-85 patients

A Kerry GP has said being part of a team administering the Covid-19 vaccine to over 85s in Killarney on Thursday has been the highlight of her career thus far.

Dr Eleanor Johnson, who works at the Deenagh Torc GP practice in Killarney told Radio Kerry she felt “very privileged” to help facilitate the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine to their over-85 patients.

Dr Johnson said the atmosphere in the clinic was “joyful” right from opening on Thursday morning.

“People dressed up to come in, there was a very jovial atmosphere throughout the surgery.

People were saying that they haven’t been out and about for so long. They were here from ten to eight this morning, I think that says it all.

“They turned out as advised with no hesitation whatsoever. It was very moving for all the staff to have everybody back in the surgery again after such a long absence,” she said.

Yesterday, Ireland's oldest man Michael O'Connor, who is 107, received his first dose.

Mr O'Connor, who survived the Spanish flu, said he was delighted to have had his Covid-19 jab.

He will receive his second dose at Deenagh Medical Practice on on St Patrick's Day, March 17.

Dr Johnson said, depending on vaccine supply, she and her colleagues aimed to have all their over-70s patients vaccinated by April 28.

"If everything goes as it did today, that should be very possible,” she said.

Sixty-six more senior patients received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Dr Johnson’s practice on Thursday morning.

Among them were James and Elizabeth Atkinson from Ballyhar, both aged 90, who have been married for 67 years.

The couple will also receive their second dose of the vaccine on St Patrick's Day, which is also their son John Patrick's birthday.