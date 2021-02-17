Council to trial autism-friendly signage at Cork playgrounds

The first will be installed in Carrigtwohill, with the remaining locations yet to be confirmed.
Carrigtwohill playground, where the first autism-friendly signage project will be installed. Pictured are Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley at the official opening of the playground last year. File Picture: Brian Lougheed

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 06:30
Sean O’Riordan

Cork County Council is to pilot a project in a small number of its playgrounds which will benefit children with learning difficulties such as ASD.

The local authority has announced that it will put up special ASD communication boards at four playgrounds around the county, only one of which has yet been identified, in an effort to make them more inclusive.

A number of councillors have called on their municipal districts to install the communications boards and the County Council has now decided to heed their wishes, on a trial basis this year, before potentially rolling them out eventually to all the 75 playgrounds it controls in the county.

On foot of inquiries from the Irish Examiner, a spokeswoman for the local authority said its officials had recently become aware of the concept of ASD Communications Boards and the potential benefits that they offer.

She said Inclusion Ireland, the national association for people with an intellectual disability, and “InterAcT” (Accomplish & Thrive), based in Trinity College Dublin, had the opportunity to play a part in advising Wexford County Council on their fantastic initiative of providing a communication board recently in Min Ryan Park in Wexford Town, which received very positive feedback from users.

She said Cork County Council is now planning to trial the concept by installing communication boards in some locations.

It is understood that four locations will be chosen initially. One has already been chosen in East Cork. There is likely to be one each in the county's southern, northern and western divisions.

The Carrigtwohill playground has been chosen already for the pilot project.

It was opened last year at a cost of €160,000 and was designed to create an inclusive play space for children of all abilities to interact with each other and do what is important for children; to be creative and active through playing together.

"The County Council is committed to promoting social inclusion across the services that it delivers and will be keen to establish feedback in relation to the extent to which the proposed trial will support social inclusion in play areas," the council spokeswoman said.

"It is considered that the boards would help to make playgrounds more ASD-friendly and also help to overcome language barriers, as well as encouraging imaginative play. Following the trial and feedback, the council will determine their suitability and any modification if required."

