'Every day we saw coffins as they pulled away': Eight die of Covid-19 at Cork's St Finbarr's Hospital 

Eight people died from Covid-19 during January at St Finbarr’s Community Hospital in Cork, and one family has spoken of their devastation following their tragic loss.

Care at the centre includes residential stays for older patients in need of rehabilitation following an operation in one of the large acute hospitals in the city.

The family, who lost their father to the virus so recently, do not wish to be identified.

One family member said: “Every day as we stood outside, we saw coffins as they pulled away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who passed there in the last few weeks.”

The family have been frustrated by the lack of focus on Covid deaths in residential centres like this, which are not hospitals or nursing homes.

The bereaved woman said: “There has been nothing mentioned of the deaths in St Finbarr’s in the media, it’s as if it never happened.”

The community hospital offers long-term residential care but many people are there for short-stays only.

In this woman’s case, her father came to the rehabilitation unit for short-term occupational therapy after surgery in a local hospital.

She said: “He was on top of the world and in good form the day before the Covid hit the facility.”

Sharing memories of her relative, she said: “He was a gentle soul but beneath that he had a great strength and determination that saw him overcome his recent illness. He was due home within a week or so.”

Her father died from Covid-19, not from any underlying conditions, and she said: “He died from the virus alone.

Our family are devastated at the loss of our beloved father and husband and at the failure of the HSE to be prepared to protect our father from the coronavirus.”

A spokeswoman for the HSE in Cork/Kerry said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm that eight residents of St Finbarr’s Community Hospital passed away in January, all of whom were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

“Our sincere sympathies are with the families and friends of residents who have passed away.”

Families were allowed to go in to the wards to be with their relatives as they passed, which is not always possible in large acute hospitals.

The spokeswoman said: “The dedicated staff at St Finbarr’s continue to provide every possible comfort and reassurance to residents and their loved ones.”

The Covid-19 outbreak at the community hospital is going on, she said, but added that some units on the campus are able to safely take in new admissions.