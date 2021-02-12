Flood warning issued for Cork City for weekend

Cork City Council is warning of minor river flooding over the weekend.

The council said that a high astronomical tide will occur at about 6.40am on Saturday. The tide is predicted to cause minor localised flooding, particularly along low-lying areas.

Areas expected to see flooding include:

Morrison’s Quay

Fr Mathew Quay

Fr Mathew St

Union Quay

Trinity Bridge

South Terrace

Rutland St

Sawmill St

Lavitts Quay

Kyrls St

Kyrls Quay

Crosses Green

Proby’s Quay

Sharman Crawford St

Wandesford Quay

Heavy rainfall is expected late on Friday night and early Saturday morning, and the council said there is a possibility that some rivers may burst their banks and cause localised flooding in flood-prone areas.

Preparation to protect against flooding is already underway at a number of locations around the city.

The council has asked people to take extra care when driving in these areas over the weekend.

It said any signage deployed at junctions on roads and paths is there to protect people’s wellbeing and should be obeyed.

A flood assessment team is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to do so over the weekend.

Any updates to the current warning will be issued on the council’s website or Twitter page.

Met Éireann wind warning for Cork and eight other counties

Cork City Council’s warning comes as Met Éireann issued a wind warning for nine counties, including Cork, for tonight and tomorrow morning.

The forecaster says Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal will experience strong southeasterly winds overnight, with speeds of up to 60km/h expected.

Gusts of up to 90km/h are also likely.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford

Met Éireann Weather Warninghttps://t.co/JAa97a0t2o pic.twitter.com/Xi38p5CxEr — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 12, 2021

Where winds are onshore, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning will come into effect at 9pm on Friday and will remain in place until 9am on Saturday.