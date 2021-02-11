Cork and Kerry have third highest number of overdue assessments of need for children

New figures show there are 4,797 overdue assessments of need (AON) for children around the country where there are no exceptional circumstances, with Dublin and parts of Kildare and Wicklow, as well as Cork and Kerry, among the worst-affected areas.

The latest figures, provided by the HSE in response to a parliamentary question by Cork North-West TD Michael Moynihan, shows some success in cutting the huge national backlog in AON cases.