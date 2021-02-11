Almost 10,000 people waiting for driving tests in Cork

6,026 people are awaiting tests in Wilton and Ballincollig
Nationally, 92,210 learner drivers are waiting for their test. File picture 

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 17:28
Steven Heaney

Almost 10,000 learner drivers are on waiting lists for driving tests in Cork, according to new figures.

The figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) show 6,026 people awaiting tests in Cork city and its suburbs – 5,250 people are waiting for a test at the Wilton test centre and 776 more are waiting for a test in Ballincollig.

1,930 people are awaiting tests in Mallow, and nearly 2,000 more are on waiting lists elsewhere in the county. 

Nationally, 92,210 learner drivers are waiting for their test. 

Sinn Féin TDs for East Cork and Cork South-Central Pat Buckley and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire have called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to consult with instructors, testers, and their unions to figure out a way to safely clear the substantial backlog.

"The number of people waiting for a test has increased by 70% since June of this year," Mr Buckley said. 

With public transport down to 25% capacity and sharing of lifts not feasible due to Covid, this is causing massive problems for people who need a licence to get to work."

Mr Buckley said waiting problems were now "a huge issue", especially for people in rural Ireland where public transport options were lacking.

“There is a clear need for additional driving instructors and testers. Likewise, longer opening hours and weekend tests would go some way to address the lengthening backlog," he said. 

The driver theory test is still suspended, causing further delays for those learning to drive.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said online driver theory tests needed to be extended to all categories of learner drivers, to help bring down the numbers. 

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Mr Ó Laoghaire said it was a "welcome development" that Driver Theory Test Services was currently providing remote theory tests for bus, truck, CPC and ADI categories.

However, he added it was now "essential this is now expanded to those learning to drive a car".

Spanish fisherman taken ill off West Cork coast brought ashore by lifeboat crew

