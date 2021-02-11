Limerick council to remove €78,501 O'Connell Street parklet as part of street refurb

Limerick’s O’Connell Street parklet, which cost €78,501, will be removed as part of upcoming revitalisation plans for the city's main street.

That revitalisation plan will begin as soon as level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The parklet was only installed on the street last summer and the council has been criticised for its spend on the project.

Two miniature parks in Limerick city cost a combined €121,876. By comparison, Cork City Council spent €25,000 each on 10 parking space-sized parks.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) confirmed a €10m refurbishment plan on the street was due to start on February 1, but has been delayed by Covid-19 restrictions.

The spokesperson also rejected the criticism of the spend, though, claiming it is not comparing like with like.

“Limerick City and County Council believes comparing these costs is misleading and comments which do so are disingenuous,” they said.

“While a standard parklet is around 6m long, the size of a standard parking space, our installation on O’Connell Street is more than five times this size. Typical parklet installations used in other locations are smaller and more temporary in nature and usually based on minimal planters and seating."

Despite viewing them as a 'medium- to long-term amenity', the parklets will be removed as part of the refurbishment. Picture: Brian Arthur

LCCC claim its parklets were developed as a “more medium- to long-term amenity” and involved reconstructing the surface with the provision of windbreaks and furniture that could not easily be damaged or fall.

It also said the O’Connell Street installation is so close to heavy traffic lanes that durable high-quality windbreaks were chosen. It added that windbreaks and furniture are of a particularly high standard and are re-usable.

It also said more than 10,000 vehicles ranging from articulated lorries to double-decker busses and cars pass by the O’Connell Street location each day.

“Limerick City and County Council stands over the costs of the parklets, as good value for money when you take all aspects of construction, health and safety and public liability into account,” the statement finished.

Despite viewing them as a "medium- to long-term amenity", the parklets will be removed as part of the refurbishment.

"The constituent parts of the parklet can be re-used in other places,” the spokesperson added.

Local independent councillor Elisa O'Donovan expressed her anger at the council’s statement regarding the commentary, saying it was in poor taste.

“They've obviously spent a lot of money on this O’Connell Street parklet. It is only temporary. It is going to be dismantled and knocked down in the foreseeable future. But also, aesthetically, it looks really cheap when compared to the one on Catherine Street, which is a lot nicer to look at,” said Ms O'Donovan.