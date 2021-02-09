'Games of Thrones'-inspired tree-lined avenue in Cork 'would honour Covid-19 victims'

City officials have agreed to explore proposals for a Games of Thrones-inspired tree-lined avenue in Cork to honour all who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde said she hoped her idea – modelled on the iconic dark hedges which feature in HBO's popular TV series Game of Thrones – would remember not just those who died with Covid-19 but all who have died here since last March.

“There has been a lot of hurt and loss during the pandemic – and a lot of that has yet to be processed,” Ms Forde said.

“There will be a lot of emotional baggage and sadness within people when this pandemic is over.

I was trying to think of a way that the city could remember those we have lost, and in particular, those we couldn’t say goodbye to properly, those whose hands we couldn’t hold in the final moments of life, those whose funerals we couldn’t attend.

“So I thought this venue of remembrance and celebration could be a response to that. Tears will be shed in this avenue, but in a good way.”

The dark hedges is an avenue of intertwined beech trees along Bregagh Road in Antrim, which form an atmospheric tunnel that has been used as a location in Game of Thrones. It has become a popular tourist attraction.

Tks 2 my colleagues/Officials @Corkcitycouncil for support my motion tonight. Tangible (similar to Dark Hedges) way to remember + Celebrate those loved ones lost including those to Covid. People could buy a tree (with name) which could be there for generations + Corporate support welcome.

Ms Forde said something similar in Cork city could help families celebrate the lives of loved ones in a "contemplative space", with Tramore Valley Park and the site of the proposed Cork Science Park in Curraheen among possible locations for the planting.

She also suggested that families or companies could sponsor a tree and help contribute to the maintenance.

City officials described the proposal as "commendable” and said it would be welcomed by many relatives of deceased loved ones.

“The proposal would also advance a number of the objectives in the Climate Change Adaptation Strategy 2019-2024 and add to the city’s current actions on biodiversity,” they said.

“A remembrance tree planting project will be advanced during 2021 following the appointment of a tree officer.

“Draft details of the proposed project will be submitted to this committee for consideration.”