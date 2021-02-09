Gone to the dogs! Cork charity does Jerusalema Challenge with local gardaí

A charity based in Cork has completed the most paw-some Jerusalema Challenge yet.

The dance craze has gripped the nation with everyone from gardaí to shop workers taking part.

And the gardaí are involved again, only this time with a few canine companions.

My Canine Companion - a charity who tries to provide service dogs to people with disabilities, predominantly autism - teamed up with members of the force in Mallow for the video.

The Gardaí did the bulk of the steps, but it was puppies in training who really took the lead.

The charity is hoping people can donate to "help children and families living with autism".

My Canine Companion are proud to take part in the Jerusalema Challenge with @GardaTraffic Mallow.



Filmed in Mallow Castle, with our gorgeous puppies in training. #JerusalemaChallenge#jerusalemadancechallenge #Jerusalema pic.twitter.com/yDLhVl7qWb — My Canine Companion (@mycaninecompani) February 8, 2021

Earlier this month, a video of gardaí performing the socially-distanced dance challenge went viral, notching more than a million views.

It included Irish dance and even some police horses, and was organised by Garda Mary Gardiner from Tralee, Co Kerry.

“I’m not sure why (Swiss police) challenged Ireland, but we thought ‘sure we’ll go with it’,” Ms Gardiner told RTÉ Radio One’s Ray D’Arcy Show at the time.

“The whole purpose is to put a smile on the face – even listening to that song, you can’t help but smile.

“There were guards in it from Thomastown, Sligo and the Garda College – where you see the fabulous Irish dancer, who I believe was a former member of Riverdance.”