Move over Gardaí, this 84-year-old Cork couple are Jerusalema Challenge champions

It’s the dance the world is talking about and after the Gardaí took on the Jerusalema challenge posed to them by the Swiss police, everyone is getting involved.
Including 84-year-old Esther and Paddy, who took on the challenge after the many videos lifted their spirits during the week.
The couple, from the north side of Cork city, has been married for nearly 55 years and according to their daughter, Virginia, they've danced every step of the way.
“Secret to a happy life?” Virginia posted on her Instagram, @upsherises.ie
Paddy and Esther are just the latest people in Cork to take on the challenge, the staff at Ryan’s Supervalu Glanmire and The Imperial Hotel have all posted their response to the challenge on their social media accounts.