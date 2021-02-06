Man hospitalised after car overturned in Cork

A man has been hospitalised after his car overturned this afternoon at Lissacreasig, Macroom in Co Cork.
Gardaí attended the scene of the single-vehicle collision this afternoon at around 4.30pm.
Two fire brigade units were also in attendance from the Macroom and Mill Street stations.
The fire brigade units returned from the scene shortly after 5.30pm.
No other vehicles or persons were involved in the incident.
Gardaí have said the man has been taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and described his injuries as non-serious.
Investigations are ongoing