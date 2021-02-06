Man hospitalised after car overturned in Cork

Two fire brigade units were also in attendance from the Macroom and Mill Street stations. 
Man hospitalised after car overturned in Cork

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the incident. File picture. 

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 20:56
Ciarán Sunderland

A man has been hospitalised after his car overturned this afternoon at Lissacreasig, Macroom in Co Cork. 

Gardaí attended the scene of the single-vehicle collision this afternoon at around 4.30pm. 

Two fire brigade units were also in attendance from the Macroom and Mill Street stations. 

The fire brigade units returned from the scene shortly after 5.30pm. 

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the incident. 

Gardaí have said the man has been taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and described his injuries as non-serious. 

Investigations are ongoing

Read More

Gardaí continue to question man after woman found dead in burnt-out car in Cork

More in this section

Cork’s Sanctuary Runners founder sets up virtual National Thank You Day Cork’s Sanctuary Runners founder sets up virtual National Thank You Day
Gardaí continue to question man after woman found dead in burnt-out car in Cork Gardaí continue to question man after woman found dead in burnt-out car in Cork
Galway v Tipperary - Bord Gais Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Semi-Final Cork man jailed after beating former Tipperary hurler with crutches 
Man hospitalised after car overturned in Cork

Cork RNLI rescue two anglers who got into difficulty

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 6, 2021

  • 1
  • 9
  • 22
  • 34
  • 41
  • 43
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices