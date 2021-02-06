Cork RNLI rescue two anglers who got into difficulty

Crosshaven RNLI Lifeboat crew went to the rescue of two anglers after their vessel had mechanical problems.
The incident occurred one and a half miles SouthEast of Roches Point this morning at 9.42am.
The volunteer lifeboat crew made their way to the 32' angling vessel in reasonably calm seas, before attaching a tow line for the four-mile journey back to Crosshaven.
The vessel was made secure at Salve Marine pontoons before the crew returned to station.
Commenting after the event, Helm Ian Venner said, “The casualty crew did exactly as they were meant to, and called the Coast Guard as soon as they had a problem.
“The engine problems meant they were dead in the water and at the mercy of the tides. Fortunately, there was only a 10 to 12 Knot Northerly wind blowing them away from the land.”