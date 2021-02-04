Body of woman discovered in burning car in North Cork

The woman, who is in her 70s, was discovered at 4.30pm near Doneraile, north Cork.
Gardaí are investigating the matter.

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 18:12
Neil Michael

The body of a woman has been found in a burning car, according to RTÉ.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was discovered at 4.30pm near Doneraile, north Cork.

Members of the public alerted emergency services after the car was spotted on fire and Cork City Fire Brigade units attended.

A man was later rescued from a nearby river and he was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He has since been transferred to hospital and is believed to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí, who are investigating the matter, have not made any arrests and they are not understood to be looking for anybody else in connection with it. 

More to follow . . .

