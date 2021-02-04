Seán Kelly wins planning row with council over changes at cyclist's family home

Former professional cyclist, Seán Kelly has emerged victorious in a planning row with his local council about changes made at his family home in Co. Waterford which will facilitate the proposed sale of the property.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld an appeal by the well-known sportsman and his wife, Linda, seeking approval for their conversion of a games room into living accommodation at their home outside the cyclist’s home town of Carrick-on-Suir.

Waterford City and County Council had refused the couple retention permission for the change of use of the property at Ballnevin near the village of Mothel, Co. Waterford.

Council planners ruled the changes could potentially pose a risk to public health as the facility was connected to an existing septic tank contrary to development management standards.

The Kellys had transformed the former games room to dormer-style accommodation with three bedrooms.

In his appeal, the cyclist said he was born and reared on his family farm in the nearby townland of Curraghduff and had built the family home for the couple and their two children on a 85-acre site following his retirement from professional cycling in 1994.

Mr Kelly said he had sought to formalise the alterations to the games room as his family circumstances had changed in recent times which would necessitate the sale of the property in the near future.

He said the unit had been used to accommodate visiting relatives and business associates and was currently lived in by his daughter, her partner and their child.

An inspector with An Bord Pleanála said it was clear that the former games room is an auxiliary part of the main house, contrary to the council’s finding.

The board imposed a condition on the Kellys that the dormer-style unit cannot be sold or let separately from the main family home.

Kelly (64), is one of Ireland’s most famous sportsmen following a career as one of the world’s top cyclists during which time he won the Green Jersey four times in the Tour de France as well as winning the Paris-Nice classic for seven successive years between 1982 and 1988.

Since his retirement as a cyclist in 1994, Kelly has pursued a number of business interests including regular work as a sports commentator for Eurosport.