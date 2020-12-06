Tour de Munster proves a fundraising tour de force for Down Syndrome Ireland

Cyclists have raised a staggering €290,000 for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) providing vital funding after what has been a very challenging year for all charities.

And the staff of Cork Builders Providers, part of the Chadwicks Group, aced a group-wide activity challenge and walked the equivalent of Cork to Cape Town, an incredible 15,827,611 steps, to raise €25,000 which will be distributed between Cork's Field of Dreams, Cork Penny Dinners, Temple Street Children’s Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the vast majority of the DSI branch’s vital fundraising events which made this year’s Tour de Munster charity cycle even more important.

While there are a number of smaller beneficiaries from each year's event, the bulk of the cash goes to DSI branches in Munster.

The fundraising total from August’s 600km tour across the six counties of Munster topped €340,000, with the bulk of the cash going to the DSI branches.

The funds will be shared among the six branches to fund services for people with Down Syndrome.

This year's tour brings to just over €3.4m the total amount raised for DSI and various other charities since the first tour in 2001.

The event has raised some €3m for the DSI branches over the years.

Cycling legend Seán Kelly, a long-term supporter of the tour, joined cyclists again this year as they departed Cork City Hall on August 6 for their four-day tour around Munster.

They covered around 150km a day through the towns and villages of Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Kerry before completing the tour with a gruelling climb up St Patrick’s Hill in Cork City.

Tour founder, Paul Sheridan, said given the Covid-19 pandemic, they implemented a range of additional health and safety measures to protect all those involved in this year’s tour.

“But this didn’t dampen the spirit of the tour,” he said.

“Participants were driven more than ever to raise much-needed funds and awareness for some fantastic charities, especially DSI’s Munster branches whose members turned out in force to cheer participants in every county.

“It’s hard to believe the tour began 20 years ago and we are blown away by the continued support from participants, the public and of course the many businesses, in particular this year’s main sponsors, u-blox and UPS.”

Some of the individual charities also to benefit are West Cork Down Syndrome Support Group, Enable Ireland, Cope, Marymount and Friendly Call Cork.

This tour is supported by a range of media partners including the Irish Examiner and RedFM.