Cork Toy Show star releases special ‘Hug for You’ Valentine's Day card

All proceeds from Six-year-old Adam King  ‘Hug for You’ cards will go to Cork University Hospital Charity and CHI Temple Street.
Cork Toy Show star releases special ‘Hug for You’ Valentine's Day card

 Adam King stole the nation's hearts when he appeared on 'The Late Late Toy Show.' Picture: Andres Poveda Photography.

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 15:41
Caitlín Griffin

Adam King from East Cork, who stole the nation's hearts after he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show, is extending his virtual hug to the nation this Valentine's Day.

The six-year-old will see his special ‘Hug for You’ cards will be available at SuperValu and Centra stores from Friday.

All proceeds from the limited-edition cards will go to Cork University Hospital Charity and CHI Temple Street.

Adam is encouraging senders to write personal messages on the hug inside the card so that recipients can cut out the hug after Valentines.

Speaking about the initiative, David King, Adam's father, said: “Adam has been a patient of these hospitals since the day he was born, so we have experienced first-hand the amazing work they are doing.

“We are delighted to partner with SuperValu and Centra to support their work in this way. The values of these companies, supporting community and accessibility align greatly with our own. Additionally, we hope the card will bring some much-needed joy to people’s lives in these challenging times of disconnect."

Marketing director at SuperValu and Centra, Ray Kelly, added: “We couldn’t be happier to be teaming up with Adam King — an incredible boy that was a real inspiration on The Late Late Toy Show last year bringing happiness and joy into the homes of the nation with his infectious positive attitude and personality.

“Through his 'Hug Card' initiative, we hope that we will help bring some of this happiness and positivity into people’s lives, something we could all do with a little more of at this very difficult time, all while raising much-needed funds for two very worthy charities.” 

Cards have been created with the assistance of Garlanna Cards, Co Wicklow, and will cost €3.99.

Since appearing on the Toy Show, Adam has been able to share is virtual hug around Ireland with help from An Post through special edition postcards and stamps.

Read More

UCC film graduate in contention for Oscar nomination

More in this section

Watch: West Cork village faces frog invasion Watch: West Cork village faces frog invasion
Páirc Uí Chaoimh General Views Cork City Hall and Páirc Uí Chaoimh being considered as mass vaccination centres
Recruitment underway for outreach worker to visit Cork's public sex spots Recruitment underway for outreach worker to visit Cork's public sex spots
late late toy showadam kingcork
Cork Toy Show star releases special ‘Hug for You’ Valentine's Day card

UCC film graduate in contention for Oscar nomination

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices