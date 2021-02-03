Cork Toy Show star releases special ‘Hug for You’ Valentine's Day card

Adam King from East Cork, who stole the nation's hearts after he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show, is extending his virtual hug to the nation this Valentine's Day.

The six-year-old will see his special ‘Hug for You’ cards will be available at SuperValu and Centra stores from Friday.

All proceeds from the limited-edition cards will go to Cork University Hospital Charity and CHI Temple Street.

Adam is encouraging senders to write personal messages on the hug inside the card so that recipients can cut out the hug after Valentines.

The wait is over..we are DELIGHTED to announce the launch of #adamsvirtualhug card! Available @DonnybrookFair & @SuperValuIRL @CentraIRL stores nationwide! Proceeds will support two charities v close to Adam's 💟,@CUHCharity & @Temple_Street.



Buy in store now & share the love! pic.twitter.com/WqjdZjvrsq — Adventures With a Difference (@AdventuresWAD) February 3, 2021

Speaking about the initiative, David King, Adam's father, said: “Adam has been a patient of these hospitals since the day he was born, so we have experienced first-hand the amazing work they are doing.

“We are delighted to partner with SuperValu and Centra to support their work in this way. The values of these companies, supporting community and accessibility align greatly with our own. Additionally, we hope the card will bring some much-needed joy to people’s lives in these challenging times of disconnect."

Marketing director at SuperValu and Centra, Ray Kelly, added: “We couldn’t be happier to be teaming up with Adam King — an incredible boy that was a real inspiration on The Late Late Toy Show last year bringing happiness and joy into the homes of the nation with his infectious positive attitude and personality.

“Through his 'Hug Card' initiative, we hope that we will help bring some of this happiness and positivity into people’s lives, something we could all do with a little more of at this very difficult time, all while raising much-needed funds for two very worthy charities.”

Cards have been created with the assistance of Garlanna Cards, Co Wicklow, and will cost €3.99.

Since appearing on the Toy Show, Adam has been able to share is virtual hug around Ireland with help from An Post through special edition postcards and stamps.