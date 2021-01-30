‘Significant’ staff absences due to Covid-19 see services suspended at Nenagh hospital

Patients are being urged to attend facilities in Ennis or Limerick or contact their GP for referral.
‘Significant’ staff absences due to Covid-19 see services suspended at Nenagh hospital

The hospital group confirmed that the medial assessment unit (MAU) and injuries unit at Nenagh hospital are being closed temporarily and patients are being urged to attend facilities in Ennis or Limerick or contact their GP for referral.

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 20:00
Maresa Fagan

Patients in the Nenagh area requiring medical assessment or treatment for injuries are being diverted to other hospitals in the Midwest region following the temporary curtailment of services, including outpatient appointments, at Nenagh hospital over the weekend.

Services at the Tipperary hospital have been suspended because of a “significant” number of staff absences due to Covid-19, the University of Limerick Hospitals Group confirmed on Saturday evening.

The hospital group confirmed that the medial assessment unit (MAU) and injuries unit at Nenagh hospital are being closed temporarily and patients are being urged to attend facilities in Ennis or Limerick or contact their GP for referral.

Outpatient appointments are also being suspended from Sunday onwards but the hospital group said patients would be contacted to arrange to be seen at another facility.

Read More

Covid rates falling nationally but remain high in parts of Cork

“UL Hospital Group’s Hospital Crisis Management team this Saturday afternoon moved to temporarily stand-down outpatient clinics at Nenagh Hospital in addition to its injury unit and medical assessment unit to minimise public footfall on the site,” the hospital group said in a statement.

“The situation will be kept under review in the coming days, and for now, any outpatients with an appointment will be contacted by the hospital from this afternoon, and offered an alternative appointment elsewhere within the UL hospitals group,” it added.

“Until further notice, people requiring treatment for minor injuries are advised to attend injury units at Ennis Hospital or St John’s and while the hospital’s MAU is closed local GPs or out-of-hours doctors should instead refer appropriate patients to MAUs at Ennis and St John’s,” the statement continued.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience to our local patients. 

"As at all times, we have made this decision in the interests of the safety of our patients and staff, and of people scheduled to attend appointments in the coming days, as well as the broader population in North Tipperary and the Mid-West,” the statement concluded.

Read More

Covid-19: More than 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases confirmed in January

More in this section

Man airlifted from boat following emergency rescue off West Cork coast Man airlifted from boat following emergency rescue off West Cork coast
Gardaí fine man in Cork for presenting fake essential worker letter Gardaí fine man in Cork for presenting fake essential worker letter
Silhouetted wind turbine at a rural windfarm. Plans for 17 wind turbines either side of Cork-Waterford border 
#covid-19hospitalshealthplace: nenaghplace: tipperary
‘Significant’ staff absences due to Covid-19 see services suspended at Nenagh hospital

Courtmacsherry RNLI rescue windsurfer stranded 1km of West Cork coast

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices