 Inspirational Oliver Lynch named 'community hero'

Brave young fundraising hero Oliver Lynch is delighted that he inspired people of all ages and abilities to get up off the couch and get moving during the first lockdown, his mum said, as he was named a national ‘community hero’ for his inspirational fundraising walk.

The eight-year-old from Ballincollig, Cork, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, raised a remarkable €37,000 with his ‘5k in 50-days’ walk last year. But he can add another €20,000 to that thanks to Axa, after he was named the youngest of their five community hero winners during a special feature on last night’s Late Late Show.

Oliver Lynch, Ballincollig, Cork, completing the final 100m of his 5,000m fundraising walk during lockdown in which he raised over €37,000 for the CUH Charity, Dogs for the Disabled and Enable Ireland. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Oliver walked five kilometres over 50 days in his walking frame outside his home every day from mid-April to July last year to raise money for three charities that help him — Enable Ireland, Dogs for the Disabled, and the CUH Charity.

His effort and determination captured hearts around the country. President Michael D Higgins described him as “courageous and generous” and said: “There can be no doubt that you are one of life’s great heroes.”

His mum, Alison, who accepted the award on his behalf from Ryan Tubridy last night while Oliver watched on TV at home with his dad, Kevin, his twin, Reuben, and his big sister, Caoimhe, said the family was blown away by the reaction to his walk.

“We were all in a heap during the first lockdown and this started as a little project for us, just to keep us motivated during lockdown and to keep Oliver moving,” she said.

“But he won hearts over with his determination and motivation.

The reaction was phenomenal. We are still blown away by the level of support we got, in Ballincollig, from everyone in his school, Gaelscoil Uí Riordáin, and from the wider community and beyond

She said the family was especially delighted that the interest in his walk had helped to shine a light on the charities that help him, and on the work that they do.

But she said what was particularly special for Oliver was how many people wrote to him to say that he had helped inspire and motivate them during the lockdown.

“We got cards, letters and emails from people around the country, some from people in their 80s, who said they had been having a bad day, that they had been complaining about little aches or pains in their back or whatever, and then they saw what Oliver was doing, and they thought: ‘I’m going to get out there and get moving, and do something’.

“And once they got going, many of them kept going. And long-term, Oliver has really benefited from it. We got a treadmill just before Christmas and he’s still walking everyday.”

While Oliver’s GoFundMe account closed last July, people are still finding ways to donate money and the total raised has topped €37,000.

Community heroes

Ryan Tubridy announced four other community hero winners last night — an award scheme which was set up to recognize individuals who supported their friends, colleagues and neighbours during the pandemic — including:

Eric Beggs from Louth, who raised €150,000 for Irish charity, Fighting Blindness;

Gary Rutherford from Derry, was after overcoming addiction went on to set up Addiction Recovery Coaching to help recovery addicts. His chosen charity is the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum;

James O’Connor from Offaly, who learned from his own mental health challenges arising from the death of his young daughter, and went on to set up Accessible Counselling Tullamore to provide professional counselling to adults in the midlands;

and Geraldine Molloy from Dublin who does exceptional food distribution and outreach volunteer work with Inner City Helping Homeless. She also supports clients with advocacy and mental health supports.

Antoinette McDonald, a director at AXA, said the hero awards programme was developed to celebrate the unsung heroes in communities nationwide and to support charities.

“We were inundated with extraordinary stories of kindness, bravery and generosity and we could easily have selected a hundred heroes,” she said.

“The five winners have made an extraordinary difference to their communities and we are delighted to honor them and to support these great charities.”

It was only intended to select one winner but in response to over 1,000 nominations, AXA increased the number of winners to five and increased the total prize fund from €25,000 to €125,000.

Axa will donate €20,000 to each of the winners’ chosen charities and each winner will also get a personal award of €5,000 to mark their achievement.