Cork student who volunteered on frontline of Covid-19 pandemic wins scholarship

A medical student, who began battling Covid-19 on the frontline last year as a volunteer at Cork University Hospital (CUH), is to receive a scholarship from her university in recognition of her achievements.

Amy Brennan, a final-year medical student at University College Cork (UCC), began volunteering in the hospital’s busy emergency department last March as the Covid-19 pandemic began to take hold.

She is among the 38 students to receive undergraduate Quercus College Scholarships, announced today by the College of Medicine and Health at UCC.

The scholarship, worth €500, acknowledges the academic achievement of students “who have obtained the highest overall aggregate score in the summer exams of the previous year.”

Ms Brennan’s role at CUH initially involved preparing an equipment hub in the Covid section of the department.

She then moved on to a more “hands-on-role”, and worked alongside the pre-hospital critical care doctors, and supported the community emergency medicine projects at CUH.

UCC president Prof John O’Halloran said the university recognises exceptional students when they join, as well as those who develop their talents while studying.

‘’I would like to congratulate the 38 Quercus College Scholarship recipients from the College of Medicine and Health in what has been a hugely challenging year for them in the fight against Covid-19 and they are to be commended on this remarkable academic achievement."

Helen Whelton, Head of the College and Medicine at UCC, said: "I would like to congratulate all 38 recipients across the entire College of Medicine and Health, UCC on their remarkable achievement of obtaining a first-class result in their subject in what has been a truly exceptional and challenging year for our students.

“The Quercus Programme provides opportunities that you normally wouldn't get at the undergraduate level.”