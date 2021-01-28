Wind warning for Cork and Kerry

The region is expected to have heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next 48 hours
Wind warning for Cork and Kerry

Cork and Kerry to expect overnight storms. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 13:39
Caitlín Griffin

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann to Cork and Kerry, as well as heavy rainfall across the region.

The yellow warning takes effect from 8pm this evening until 6am tomorrow morning.

Overnight storm-force winds are expected but road users are to be cautious when travelling tomorrow due to potential debris and fallen trees on the roads.

The forecaster is predicting westerly winds will increase from 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts to around 100 km/hr.

Besides the wind warning, Met Éireann is also forecasting widespread heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

met eireannweather
