Online book of condolences opens for Cork soprano Cara O’Sullivan

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, will open an online Book of Condolences at noon to mark the passing of renowned Cork soprano, Cara O’Sullivan.

Cllr Joe Kavanagh said: “There was deep sadness in Cork and across the country last night when we learnt of the death of one of our greatest talents and one of our most wonderful personalities.

“Cara was blessed with a voice that could stop you in your tracks when she was played on the radio.

"To have seen her perform in Cork City Hall on numerous occasions was to have been truly privileged. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.”

As Lord Mayor, I am deeply saddened at the sad passing of Cara O Sullivan who was a real Musical Icon of Cork Culture. Her vibrant personality lit up every venue she performed at and her incredible talent was undoubted. She will be a huge loss to so many. May she Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/k6oXe5jy36 — Cllr. Joe Kavanagh (@Joekavanaghcork) January 26, 2021

Cork native, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of her death.

"She had a beautiful voice and the warmest personality," he added. "Cork is very proud of her legacy and I will always value our friendship."

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of soprano Cara O’Sullivan. She had a beautiful voice and the warmest personality. Cork is very proud of her legacy and I will always value our friendship. Deepest sympathy to Christine and her wider family. R.I.P. Cara. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 26, 2021

Ms O'Sullivan who was also a well-known supporter of Munster Rugby has been remembered by the team as "the voice & curtain raiser to so many of our greatest days in red."

Very sad to hear the news of Cara O'Sullivan's passing.



The voice & curtain raiser to so many of our greatest days in red 🚩



Thoughts with her family & friends.



Rest in peace Cara🌹 #SUAF 🔴 https://t.co/Zwl96YEUho — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 26, 2021

Former Munster Rugby player, Ronan O’Gara paid tribute to the singer who sang at his wedding. "Rest In Peace. You will be dearly missed. Voice of an angel," he tweeted.

Cara O'Sullivan: O Mio Babbino Caro https://t.co/nUwIEgcjMI via @YouTube

Rest In Peace. You will be dearly missed. Voice of an angel. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) January 26, 2021

Another Munster stalwart, Donncha O’Callaghan, said: “We will never forget the emotional energy she created before our games.”

So sad to hear of the passing of Cara O’Sullivan. A beautiful voice and the kindest person. We will never forget the emotional energy she created before our games “Until you hear that bell, that final bell,

Stand up and fight like hell!”

RIP Cara. pic.twitter.com/TqSo7Zoo0w — Donncha O'Callaghan (@docallaghan4) January 26, 2021

Ms O’Sullivan was the inaugural recipient of Cork’s Culture Award in 2019 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the artistic and cultural life of the city.

The Book of Condolences is now live on Cork City Council's website