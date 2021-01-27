Online book of condolences opens for Cork soprano Cara O’Sullivan

Tributes have been paid following the death of one of Ireland’s most celebrated sopranos, Cara O’Sullivan, following a short illness
Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 12:32
Caitlín Griffin and Eoin English

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, will open an online Book of Condolences at noon to mark the passing of renowned Cork soprano, Cara O’Sullivan.

Cllr Joe Kavanagh said: “There was deep sadness in Cork and across the country last night when we learnt of the death of one of our greatest talents and one of our most wonderful personalities.

“Cara was blessed with a voice that could stop you in your tracks when she was played on the radio. 

"To have seen her perform in Cork City Hall on numerous occasions was to have been truly privileged. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.” 

Cork native, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of her death. 

"She had a beautiful voice and the warmest personality," he added. "Cork is very proud of her legacy and I will always value our friendship."

Ms O'Sullivan who was also a well-known supporter of Munster Rugby has been remembered by the team as "the voice & curtain raiser to so many of our greatest days in red."

Former Munster Rugby player, Ronan O’Gara paid tribute to the singer who sang at his wedding. "Rest In Peace. You will be dearly missed. Voice of an angel," he tweeted.

Another Munster stalwart, Donncha O’Callaghan, said: “We will never forget the emotional energy she created before our games.” 

Ms O’Sullivan was the inaugural recipient of Cork’s Culture Award in 2019 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the artistic and cultural life of the city.

The Book of Condolences is now live on Cork City Council's website

