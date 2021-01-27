UCC student teams up with NASA to send Irish children into space (virtually)

A University College Cork engineering student has teamed up with NASA to send children on a virtual space field trip.

Marinara Marcato, an engineering science researcher at UCC, will be giving children the chance to virtually experience NASA’s Goddard Space Center field trips through her e-learning platform.

The PhD student has a passion for STEAM subjects — science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths — and for teaching them, so she established an online education startup, Smart Edu Club, last year, offering free online learning to children who love science, using fun engaging videos, interactive apps, and games.

The virtual tour will be available on Thursday, January 28, on Ms Marcato's e-learning hub and will take place through Zoom.

The educational tours are split into two age categories — one for five- to nine-year-olds, and the second suitable for 10- to 14-year-olds.

Smart Edu Club’s virtual journey to space will consist of short videos, a live Q&A session with scientists and engineers, and activities for the whole family.

While homeschooling will remain in place until February, NASA’s virtual field trip aims to teach children in an entertaining way, covering everything from how astronauts live in space, to how to build a satellite.

Learn more about the field trips and book online now on the Smart Edu Club website.