Road closed after serious collision in West Cork

The Bantry/Drimoleague Road (R586) is closed just west of Drimoleague following a serious car collision.

Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 22:13
Aine Kenny

The Bantry/Drimoleague Road (R586) is closed just west of Drimoleague following a serious car collision. 

The incident occurred around 8:30pm, and two cars were involved.

It is believed at least one person is injured and they have been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the garda press office said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred at approximately 8:30pm on Saturday, January 23, near Drimoleague, County Cork.

"It’s reported at this time one person has been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of their injuries. 

"The Bantry/Drimoleague Road is currently closed."

The road is expected to remain closed overnight and potentially into the morning, as poor weather conditions may hamper emergency services and any forensic investigation of the scene.

Ambulances and the fire brigade also attended the scene.

Two fire brigade units attended, one from Skibbereen and one from Dunmanway.

AA Roadwatch said those driving in the area should be cautious, as conditions are icy.

Road closed after serious collision in West Cork

