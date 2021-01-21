Buildings light up to help share Adam King’s virtual hug 

Adam King was one of the stars of the 2020 show and his virtual hug has gone around the world
Cork City Hall is lit up in a virtual hug for #NationalHuggingDay. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 19:53
Steve Neville

Buildings across the country have lit up to help spread a Late Late Toy Show star’s virtual hug.

Adam King was one of the stars of the 2020 show and his virtual hug has gone around the world.

As today is National Hugging Day, Adam wanted people to send a virtual hug to someone they care about.

Buildings including Cork City Hall, Cork County Hall, Daly’s Bridge and Crumlin Children’s Hospital were all brightly coloured this evening in celebration of Adam’s virtual hug.

Dublin’s Samuel Becket Bridge was among the Dublin sites to have been lit up.

Last December, Adam’s virtual hug poster was turned into a special postmark by An Post.

The top floor of Cork County Hall is lit up pink in a virtual hug for #NationalHuggingDay. Picture: Larry Cummins
The top floor of Cork County Hall is lit up pink in a virtual hug for #NationalHuggingDay. Picture: Larry Cummins

Late Late host Ryan Tubridy explained at the time: “We got a call from An Post during the week and they wanted to help Adam share his virtual hug across the world.

“So they have transformed it into a special Christmas postmark.”  An Post said that Adam “stole our hearts” when he appears on the Toy Show.

Adam’s dad, David, said they are “a very proud family”.

The family added: "In a world forced to stay apart we wanted to use Adam's virtual hug to bring us all a little closer."

Members of Cork Traveller community offered 'emergency accommodation' after Covid-19 outbreak
Cork City stalwart fondly remembered after passing away from Covid-19
'Donie for President': Kerry store shows support for Cahersiveen's CNN reporter
