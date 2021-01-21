Woman swept out to sea rescued off Waterford coast

Helvick RNLI asked people to avoid entering the water near the slip on the East side of Clonea Strand as there tends to be strong currents there
Helvick RNLI has had three "near-misses" over the last two months. File photo

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 17:28
Caitlín Griffin

A woman who was reported to have gotten into difficulty while swimming has been rescued.

Helvick Head RNLI Lifeboat was tasked shortly after 9am this morning to rescue the swimmer on the east side of Clonea Strand in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

It was reported that a woman had been caught up in a rip current and was swept out to sea. Rescue 117 were also tasked and both services were quickly on the scene.

Another swimmer who was present helped the casualty and both managed to safely reach the shore.

The casualty was reported to be safe but with minor abrasions.

Nicky Hannigan, Deputy Launch Authority, Helvick RNLI, said: "The public are asked to avoid entering the water near the slip on the East side of Clonea Strand as there tends to be strong currents in that area and there have been a number of incidents.” 

Mr Hannigan added that Helvick RNLI has had three "near-misses" over the last two months.

