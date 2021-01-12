Covid-19: CUH and the Mercy among 13 hospitals with no ICU beds available

There are 13 hospitals around the country with no more critical care beds available.

Figures released last night by the HSE revealed that as of 6.30pm there are only 30 ICU beds available nationally.

Hospitals without available critical care beds include Cork University Hospital, the Mercy and St Vincent's.

There are 301 ICU beds now open and staffed and that can be increased to 350.

According to the figures, there are 140 Covid-19 patients in Cork University Hospital, the highest in the country.

University Hospital Limerick has 124 patients with Covid-19 and St Vincent’s University Hospital has 117.

Last night, 4,929 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed along with eight additional deaths.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the situation in hospitals was still worsening.

“While we are seeing the first glimmer of hope in respect of our daily case figures and positivity rates, the situation in hospitals and ICUs around the country continues to worsen day on day.

“We know that hospitalisations occur some weeks after a confirmed case is notified, and mortality after that again.

“That means we are unfortunately set for a period of time where the situation in our hospitals gets worse before it gets better.

“The best way forward now is for all of us to stay at home.

“Staying at home and cutting your contacts right down to only those in your immediate household is the one vital way we will protect our healthcare system as it struggles with the burdens brought on by this surge in Covid-19 infections.”

New figures on Monday revealed that Ireland has the world’s highest incidence of confirmed new Covid-19 cases per million people.

In the last week, Ireland has had 10,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus per million people, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Ireland’s rate of Covid-19 has skyrocketed in recent weeks, which has been blamed on the lifting of restrictions over the Christmas period and the prevalence of the highly transmissible UK variant of the virus.