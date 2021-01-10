Swan Lake meets Frozen as bird gets trapped in icy Lough

The Lough has been frozen for the last two nights as temperatures plunged.
A swan who was trapped in Cork’s frozen Lough. Picture: Adrian O'Mahony/Twitter

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 12:25
Eoin English

A swan who was trapped in Cork’s frozen Lough amenity freed himself this morning just as major rescue operation was being mounted.

People cheered as the bird broke free from the ice and took flight to freedom.

Adrian O’Mahony, who was enjoying a walk around the lake which is within his 5km, was among the many onlookers who spotted the bird in distress and struggling to break free from the ice earlier.

He said it appeared as if someone had already contacted the gardaí and the fire service.

"It appeared to be well and truly stuck. People were concerned that a dog might get at the swan and attack it," he said.

A garda arrived on site and oversaw social distancing measures, while a number of men arrived in a van, and placed large sheets of plywood on the ice.

They had about three planks position end-to-end on the ice, and they were inching their way slowly towards the swan, when the bird began to struggle in the ice, and managed to free itself and fly away.

People clapped and cheered as the swan rejoined his fellow feathered friends.

Mr O’Mahony said it was great to see the effort involved.

The Lough has been frozen for the last two nights as temperatures plunged.

The authorities have warned people against venturing onto the ice.

Pest controllers find 'strong smell of fox urine' near Taoiseach's office

