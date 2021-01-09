Fire crews on scene of huge blaze at Port of Cork

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.
Several units of Cork County Fire Service as well as fire crews from the Port’s harbour master’s office are on the scene.

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 09:20
Eoin English

The Port of Cork has activated its major emergency plan as firefighters tackle a huge blaze which has broken out in a grains store at its deep water port in Cork Harbour.

The fire broke out earlier in a large R&H silo used for the storage of animal feed.

A huge plume of smoke is visible in the area and local residents have been advised to close their windows until the blaze has been brought under control.

The local Residents Association has advised people in the area to keep doors and windows closed.

AA Roadwatch is warning motorists to take care as smoke may be affecting visibility.

