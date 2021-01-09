Fire crews on scene of huge blaze at Port of Cork

The Port of Cork has activated its major emergency plan as firefighters tackle a huge blaze which has broken out in a grains store at its deep water port in Cork Harbour.

Several units of Cork County Fire Service, as well as fire crews from the Port’s harbour master’s office, are on the scene.

The fire broke out earlier in a large R&H silo used for the storage of animal feed.

A huge plume of smoke is visible in the area and local residents have been advised to close their windows until the blaze has been brought under control.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Significant flames now (camera not picking it all up) pic.twitter.com/29ulSguG0A — Maeve O'Malley (@malley_maeve) January 9, 2021

Huge fire in Ringaskiddy pic.twitter.com/76emY1U9J3 — 𝗦𝗜𝗠O𝗡 O'𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗡 🦊 (@Simon_O_Regan) January 9, 2021

The local Residents Association has advised people in the area to keep doors and windows closed.

AA Roadwatch is warning motorists to take care as smoke may be affecting visibility.