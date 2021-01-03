CUH urges patients to attend GP services rather than A&E

Health authorities at Cork University Hospital are urging patients to attend out-of-hours General Practitioners (GP) services in the city, rather than presenting to the hospital’s emergency department.

The hospital says it has been “exceptionally busy” today, and in the last number of days.

Due to increased activity at the emergency department, CUH says it is “regrettable” that patients who present there will likely experience delays.

CUH says the increase in attendance is the result of “a large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.”

In a statement issued this morning, CUH said patient cate at the hospital remained "paramount"

"Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent," the statement added.

It is understood that there has been a marked increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 admitted to CUH over the last week or so.

1,907 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Cork in the last two weeks, though an ongoing testing backlog means this figure may be even higher.

For general care, CUH is directing people to South Doc.

For urgent care, people are asked to Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher. (Opening hrs. 8:00am to 6.00pm - Telephone - 021-4926900)

Also available are the Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital (Opening hrs. 8:00am to 7:30pm - Telephone 027 50133); and the Local Injuries Unit at Mallow: General Hospital (Opening hrs. 8:00am to 7:00 pm - Telephone 022 – 58506.)