Skeletal remains discovered in Cork at Greenway works

Skeletal remains have been found on the route of an old railway line on the outskirts of Midleton in East Cork. The bones were uncovered during work on a new Greenway.

Workmen stopped their activities shortly after 5.30pm this evening when the human bones were found on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway near the Dungourney Road. Gardaí were notified and have cordoned off the area.

Gardaí have cordoned off the workplace. File picture.

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist's office. The find is being treated as suspicious pending further analysis. Gardaí are considering the possibility that the remains could be historic.

The off road route links the villages of Midleton, Mogeely, Killeagh and Youghal.

It is understood that a full examination of the site will be carried out before work on the Greenway will recommence.

Greenway project

When completed the Greenway will provide a level gradient suitable for users of all ages and abilities as a safe, accessible and attractive route for cycling and walking.

The site clearance includes the removal of vegetation and remaining rails and railway sleepers as the first phase of the construction stage.

The Midleton Youghal Greenway, follows the route of the disused railway line from Midleton Train Station to the former Youghal Train Station.

The development is expected to cost €19.8m.