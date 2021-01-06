HSE confirms €29m funding boost for Mallow hospital extension

Construction is due to be completed by the end of the year, the HSE said
HSE confirms €29m funding boost for Mallow hospital extension

Mallow Hospital, which is set to receive a major funding boost for an extension. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 06:45
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

A multi-million euro package has been confirmed to extend Mallow General Hospital, with building to begin shortly subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

The funding of €29m will cover a 48-bed extension on the grounds of the hospital, and was confirmed by the HSE to Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, who described it as "a massive vote of confidence in Mallow's future".

In confirming the funding, the HSE national director of Estate Jim Curran told Mr Sherlock that the aim was to complete the construction of the extension by the end of the year.

Mr Sherlock conceded this could be an optimistic timeline, though, in particular given the potential impact of Covid-19.

Mr Sherlock, a former minister of state at the Department of Foreign Affairs, said: “It’s another milestone in a long journey, this is a big investment by the HSE. Plans are already drawn up, we could have boots on the ground in a matter of months on the site.” 

The beds will allow Mallow to offer more elective work, and continue to move procedures away from the busy acute hospitals, including Cork University Hospital and Limerick University Hospital.

Read More

Health expert warns Covid-19 has reached 'critical' stage after 'surge' in Munster cases

The TD said the expansion would give local residents the option to have elective care in the locality.

Currently, Mallow provides chronic care treatment including general surgery for urology and general medicine for cardiology and gastroenterology. It is accessed by patients from Cork, Tipperary, Clare and parts of north Kerry.

There is no emergency department, however, a local injury unit and a medical assessment unit are open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

Mallow is already home to a large primary care centre, with GPs and HSE services running from the same building. The hospital extension will add to this patchwork of care.

The South/South-West hospital group did not respond to questions on when they expect the the construction to begin.

It is also not yet clear if extra funding will be provided to cover staff recruitment for the new beds.

The new beds are part of an overall-boost given to Cork hospitals as part of the largest health budget in the State’s history, a national package of more than €22bn in total.

A 30-bed ward with single rooms will be built at the Mercy hospital, and the Heather House Community Nursing Unit at St Mary’s Campus in Gurranabraher will be extended, with an extra 60 community beds, it was previously reported.

Read More

Pressure mounting on Government over Covid-19 vaccine delays

More in this section

Health expert warns Covid-19 has reached 'critical' stage after 'surge' in Munster cases Health expert warns Covid-19 has reached 'critical' stage after 'surge' in Munster cases
Cork-based addiction recovery group saving lives during pandemic Cork-based addiction recovery group saving lives during pandemic
Passers-by and fire service thanked for saving man from burning building Passers-by and fire service thanked for saving man from burning building
hospitalextensionfundingplace: mallow
HSE confirms €29m funding boost for Mallow hospital extension

Skeletal remains discovered in Cork at Greenway works

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 2, 2021

  • 3
  • 6
  • 18
  • 26
  • 42
  • 47
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices