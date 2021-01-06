HSE confirms €29m funding boost for Mallow hospital extension

A multi-million euro package has been confirmed to extend Mallow General Hospital, with building to begin shortly subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

The funding of €29m will cover a 48-bed extension on the grounds of the hospital, and was confirmed by the HSE to Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, who described it as "a massive vote of confidence in Mallow's future".

In confirming the funding, the HSE national director of Estate Jim Curran told Mr Sherlock that the aim was to complete the construction of the extension by the end of the year.

Mr Sherlock conceded this could be an optimistic timeline, though, in particular given the potential impact of Covid-19.

I'm delighted to welcome the announcement that 48 single rooms will be built at Mallow General Hospital

Mr Sherlock, a former minister of state at the Department of Foreign Affairs, said: “It’s another milestone in a long journey, this is a big investment by the HSE. Plans are already drawn up, we could have boots on the ground in a matter of months on the site.”

The beds will allow Mallow to offer more elective work, and continue to move procedures away from the busy acute hospitals, including Cork University Hospital and Limerick University Hospital.

The TD said the expansion would give local residents the option to have elective care in the locality.

Currently, Mallow provides chronic care treatment including general surgery for urology and general medicine for cardiology and gastroenterology. It is accessed by patients from Cork, Tipperary, Clare and parts of north Kerry.

There is no emergency department, however, a local injury unit and a medical assessment unit are open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

Mallow is already home to a large primary care centre, with GPs and HSE services running from the same building. The hospital extension will add to this patchwork of care.

Delighted with the news that a 48 bed block for Mallow General Hospital is to recieve funding from the Government. Very positive development for North Cork.

The South/South-West hospital group did not respond to questions on when they expect the the construction to begin.

It is also not yet clear if extra funding will be provided to cover staff recruitment for the new beds.

The new beds are part of an overall-boost given to Cork hospitals as part of the largest health budget in the State’s history, a national package of more than €22bn in total.

A 30-bed ward with single rooms will be built at the Mercy hospital, and the Heather House Community Nursing Unit at St Mary’s Campus in Gurranabraher will be extended, with an extra 60 community beds, it was previously reported.