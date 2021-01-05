'It's an expensive process' - Covid-denier graffiti removed all over Cork 

Cleaning crews have had to remove Covid-denier graffiti from up to a dozen publicly-owned sites across Cork City.

In the latest incident, a high-profile piece of public art near Cork Airport was targeted.

The colourful steel sculptural shapes on the roundabout at the airport entrance represent the five stages of creating a simple paper plane, with each sculpture positioned on a rising earthen mound.

The piece was defaced over Christmas with graffiti which branded the pandemic as “fake”.

While a spate of such “anti-mask” and “fake pandemic” graffiti attacks emerged in West Cork last summer, reports of such incidents faded during the winter, but they have begun to emerge again.

The airport roundabout attack is one of a series of such recent graffiti attacks on public property across the city which have seen static road signs, and the expensive electronic advance directional signs targeted with similar Covid-denier messages.

Green Party Cllr Dan Boyle described those responsible for the airport roundabout vandalism as “idiots” and wondered if they had been wearing masks while using the spray paint.

The piece was defaced over Christmas with graffiti which branded the pandemic as “fake”. Photo via Twitter

It prompted complaints from people about similar vandalism to public property along the Crosshaven Greenway, in parts of Carrigaline, and on road signs on the N71 near Bandon.

In an update yesterday, Mr Boyle said the city council is now removing the “pernicious graffiti” that has been appearing throughout the city that “seeks to undermine the public health messages that are so important now".

“This is not only vandalism - it is also seeking to spread dangerous ignorance,” he said.

David Joyce, the director of operations with Cork City Council, said council crews have responded to up to a dozen reports of such graffiti on public infrastructure in the last two months alone.

“I would appeal to those involved in this vandalism to stop,” he said.

“It’s a complicated, and at times a protracted process to remove this material.

“We need to use special materials to remove the paint, depending on the surface on which it has been painted. In some instances, the surface has required repainting afterwards.

And it’s an expensive process, and a waste of public resources which I could deploy elsewhere in a much more useful and positive way.

“I would appeal to people to report these incidents to us on our customer service line 021-492 4000 and as soon as they are reported to us, we will assign them to a works programme.”

A man wearing a face covering walks past graffiti on the Lower Newtownards Road in Belfast with a message reading 'Wear a mask, it hasn't gone away you know'.

Earlier, Prof. Conor Deasy, a consultant in emergency medicine at Cork University Hospital, where more than 60 people with Covid-19 are being cared for, urged people to follow public health advice.

“The reality is we are having very healthy people getting hit by Covid-19 as well so it’s a condition, it’s a virus, you do not want to catch, in the first instance. You don’t want to play Russian roulette with this condition,” he warned.