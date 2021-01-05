Passers-by and fire service thanked for saving man from burning building

The owner of a house destroyed in a fire has thanked passers-by and firefighters for their heroic efforts to rescue his housemate after a blaze engulfed the property.

Mathew Hickey, aged 32, was left “speechless” after arriving at his badly damaged house, at Island Rd, Limerick City, shortly after midday.

A 32-year old man was treated by emergency services at the scene before being rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

Neighbours and a man who was passing the house in a jeep made a dramatic bid to rescue the injured man but were pushed back by the flames.

Mr Hickey praised their efforts after they smashed the front door with a hammer to try to get to his housemate, who had been trapped by the fire in an upstairs room.

Five units attached to Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the house fire. Picture: Press 22

Five units attached to Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service responded and four members entered the burning property, discovering the injured man in an upstairs room.

Speaking outside his charred home, Mr Hickey said: “I was in my girlfriend’s house when I got a phone call from a neighbour who told me the house was on fire.

"I’m pretty speechless at the moment because I don’t have much, all I have is my house.

I’m living here pretty much all my life. At the moment they can’t tell me if it was electrical, or even as stupid as a phone, or a cigarette on the ground.

"As far as I know, someone spotted the smoke and there was someone going by in a jeep and along with my neighbours, they knocked on the door and they got no answer.

"The person who apparently was on the phone to the fire brigade — fair play to them — got a hammer and went straight through the door before my mate was pulled from the flames.

“These houses were built in 1997 and I’m here ever since. I took over the house after my mother died.”

Mr Hickey said he wanted to thank all those who helped rescue his friend, and added, “if I ever get your name I’d duly like to meet you and shake your hand”.

Gardaí at the house at Island Rd, Limerick, where a man was rescued from a fire this morning. Picture: Press 22

Local Sinn Féin Councillor, John Costelloe, said: “The neighbours in the area showed massive bravery in putting their own lives at risk, and my thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman, who, sadly, has been injured.”

A neighbour, speaking at the scene, said those involved in the rescue were “heroes”.

Gardaí, who do not suspect foul play, said they “attended a house fire on Island Rd at around midday” and a man was “treated at the scene” for injuries.