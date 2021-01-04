Eight deaths in nursing home following Covid-19 outbreak

Eight people have died with Covid-19 in a nursing home in Newcastle West, Co Limerick following an outbreak of the virus.

Windmill Healthcare, which manages Killeline Care Centre, confirmed that the eight residents died. It comes as the West Limerick region battles particularly high numbers of positive cases.

Between December 15, and December 28, the Newcastle West area had an incidence rate of 499.7 per 100,000. In the neighbouring area of Adare-Rathkeale, this figure stood at 660.4 per 100,000 for the same period.

Windmill Healthcare confirmed that before Christmas, a number of members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 as part of the fortnightly serial testing of workers.

According to a spokesperson for Windmill Healthcare, the majority of the staff have since tested positive for Covid-19.

“As we are now three weeks into this outbreak, a high number of these staff are now recovered and back to work,” they said.

The group also confirmed that there are 12 active cases in its 63-bed facility in Newcastle West.

“We have been liaising daily with the Covid-19 Outbreak Control Team within the HSE and local GPs,” the spokesperson added.

It is understood that Windmill Healthcare’s own clinical governance was intact at all times, working closely with outbreak control team to manage the situation.

“The support we have received from the Covid-19 Outbreak Control Team, our local GPs and our staff have been a massive help throughout this enduring time,” said Pat Kennedy, CEO Windmill Healthcare.

“Unfortunately, and sadly, we must confirm that we have eight Covid-19 related deaths.

This has been very upsetting for everyone, especially their loved ones. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all their families and extended friends.

According to the group, their size and experience helped them navigate staff shortages.

“The past three weeks have been an escalating scenario daily, but recent Covid-19 swabbing test results have indicated that the outbreak has now stabilized, and we expect that we will endure another difficult week before the cycle is complete,” Mr Kennedy said.

“We are currently scheduling for a vaccine roll out on January 18, and this cannot come quick enough. It’s vital for it to be sooner if possible,” he added.

A spokesperson for the HSE said they do not comment on individual cases.

“The HSE’s Department of Public Health responds to notified cases or outbreaks of Covid-19. The Department of Public Health undertakes a risk assessment of the situation, appropriate investigations are carried out and control measures put in place if required,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health Mid-West, also stated they could not comment on individual cases.

“The Department advises long-term care facilities on the management of individual cases and the prevention and control of outbreaks,” the spokesperson said.

“In the event of an outbreak, an outbreak control team [OCT] is established, which may include representatives from Public Health, the affected facility, Infection Prevention and Control Nursing, HSE Community Response Support Team and Microbiology,” they added.