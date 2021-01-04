Protests continue over shooting of George Nkencho

Further protests over the fatal shooting of George Nkencho have taken place.

A crowd of around 50 people held a protest outside Blanchardstown garda station.

Mr Nkencho, 27, was shot multiple times by gardaí outside his home in Clonee, west Dublin, on Wednesday.

Mr Nkencho was allegedly brandishing a knife and threatened gardaí before he was shot by members of Blanchardstown Garda Armed Support Unit.

A group of demonstrators held placards outside the garda station, calling for justice for Mr Nkencho.

A protest outside Blanchardstown garda station (Niall Carson/PA)

It follows a number of other protests outside garda stations and at the Spire in O’Connell Street following Mr Nkencho’s death.

Among those protesting on Monday was family-friend JK Onwumereh.

He said the protest was organised by the community.

“A 27-year-old man suffering from mental health (issues) was shot by the gardaí in circumstances the community is still struggling to understand,” he told the PA news agency.

“People want to understand what really happened.

“We understand there is no death sentence here in Ireland, but in a case that has not been judged, a case that has not even been investigated, circumstances that are still unclear to everybody, result in a young man being killed in the manner that he was killed, we feel it was callous.

“We feel that 20 minutes is not sufficient unless the life of someone is being threatened.

“In this particular circumstance we just can’t make sense of what really happened and that is why the community is protesting.

“It’s not just the community – all across Ireland people are protesting.

“One life that is taken in those circumstances is one life too many. People want to make sense – is this policy? Is that standard procedure for dealing with this sort of issue?

“We are really beside ourselves with grief and we are calling for justice.”

Mr Onwumereh said he knows Mr Nkencho and his family.

He said he was a “peaceful man” who was troubled and had mental health challenges.

“A mentally ill person really needs help, not bullets,” he added.

On Friday, a group of approximately 150 people held a candlelit vigil before marching from the Spire on Dublin’s O’Connell street to Pearse Street garda station.

Protesters chanted “no justice, no peace”, “say his name, George Nkencho” and later, “five shots killed him”.

Protestors have been critical of gardaí and also spoke out against Ireland’s direct provision system.

Gardaí were called to a business premises in Hartstown on the Co Meath/Dublin border at 12.15pm on Wednesday.

In a statement, Gardaí said there was a chase on foot and the man threatened officers with a knife.

“Members of the Armed Support Unit arrived at a scene in Manorfields Drive, Dublin 15,” the statement said.

“The Armed Support Unit were also threatened with a knife and implemented a graduated policing response where the use of less-than-lethal force options was initially administered in an effort to resolve the incident.

“The less-than-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful, and a number of shots were discharged from an official Garda firearm at approximately 12.35pm.”

It is understood that gardaí unsuccessfully used a Taser and pepper spray before the shots were fired.

Mr Nkencho was treated at the scene before being transferred to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead.

The GSOC was notified of the incident and attended the scene. Investigations are continuing.