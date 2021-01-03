Council says no funding for accessible toilets at Cork beaches 

Disabled people will not be able to access special changing areas for themselves at beachside toilets in Co Cork, because the majority are way too small to accommodate such facilities and the cash-strapped council doesn't have the money to build more modern ones.

Independent Bantry-based councillor, Danny Collins, had urged council officials to upgrade beachside toilets to provide special changing facilities for disabled people, but said he was very disappointed with the response.

Mr Collins said that while the local authority was providing special beach wheelchairs for disabled people, it was falling down when it came to providing them with appropriate changing areas at beachside toilets.

He maintained this was denying them “a basic human right".

Mr Collins was supported in his appeal by a number of other county councillors, including Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy.

He pointed out that he has a son who has been “completely disabled for the last 20 years”.

Mr Murphy said his son, like many others, could benefit from such facilities, adding that “a vast portion of public toilets at beaches are not even wheelchair-friendly”.

“People with disabilities often have to go through the indignity of being changed on the floor of a public toilet, which most don’t want to face, so instead they stay isolated from their communities at home,” Mr Collins said.

In England there are 1,500 disabled changing areas in public toilets, Northern Ireland has 40 and here in Ireland there are only 15 changing places at public toilet facilities. There is only one in the whole of Munster, which is in Co Limerick.

Niall Healy, the council's director of services with responsibility for such facilities, said there are 84 public toilets in the county and that the responsibility for maintaining and upgrading them is managed by each of the region's eight municipal district councils.

“The council’s network of public conveniences comprises a mix of designs, specification and standard, largely dependent on when the facility was constructed and the permanency or otherwise of the facility," he said.

Mr Healy added that In terms of swimming pools, councillors should note that specialised disabled changing facilities were installed in the relatively new Dunmanway swimming pool at the time of its construction.

“In the context of our network of public toilets, it's likely that the space requirement for the introduction of appropriately designed changing facilities is not available at many.

"Ideally an accepted national standard should be put in place prior to the broader implementation and rollout of any such initiative and how to fund such a programme would need to be determined,” Mr Healy added.

Councillors decided to write to the government seeking funding for the upgrade of such facilities for disabled people and a national standardised plan for them.