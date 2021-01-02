Kenmare has highest Covid-19 infection rate in Munster, as virus takes hold

Co Kerry has the biggest single infection rate in Munster.

This is according to the latest Covid-19 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population by Local Electoral Area (LEA) up to December 28, 2020.

The highest rate – 670.3 – was recorded in Kenmare LEA, and is more than two times the national average of 245.

The second highest rate was 660.4 in Adare-Rathkeale, Co Limerick, while the third was Carrick-on-Suir, which has a rate of 607.

We have very high levels of community transmission of #COVID19



We find, test and trace to isolate cases/restrict contacts as CONTAINMENT or ‘control’ actions.



With the disease now not in control, we focus our public health actions on MITIGATION . https://t.co/o0YrfPTPxM — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) January 1, 2021

Of the top 10 worst-hit LEAs, all of which are above the national average infection rate, four of them are in Cork.

They are Bantry West Cork, with a rate of 370.1, Bandon-Kinsale with a rate of 338.1, Cork City South Central with a rate of 310.3 and Cork City South East with a rate of 310.

As well as Adare-Rathkeale, the two other LEAs with high rates in Co Limerick are Newcastle West, with a rate of 499.7 and Limerick City East with a rate of 342.4.

The figures come as HSE chief executive Paul Reid says Ireland could see at least 3,000 Covid-19 cases a day.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, the HSE Chief said the health service was on "high alert".

And he said people really needed to reduce the number of people they come into contact with and stay at home for the time being.

"The real picture over the last few days is getting close to 3,000 cases per day,” he said.

“That is the extent of the virus we are dealing with.

When we get to these levels, it has a severe impact across areas."

While Co Cork has some of the highest rates, the county also has some of the lowest.

Again we face the necessity of suppressing transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Difficult though it is for all of us, we have to confine our social contacts to our household or bubble for the next few weeks, or get out for a distanced walk with friends or family. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/bztqxi20Hd — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) December 30, 2020

Macroom, which has an incidence rate of 84.1, is the lowest of four county LEAs in the 10 lowest rates across Munster.

It is followed then by Kanturk and Midleton, whose rates are 92.2 and 94.6 respectively.

However, Cahir LEA in Co Tipperary and Lismire LEA in Co Waterford are in a category all of their own.

Their infection rates are so low, they are nominally rated as “less than 5 cases” for confidentiality reasons by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

While below the national average, the LEAs with the highest infection rates in Co Clare are Killaloe, Ennis and Shannon.

They have rates of 243.7, 177.9 and 141.5 respectively.

What kind of 2021 do we want?



This summery from @aoifemcl is an excellent exposition of the situation:https://t.co/FyVvU8sJ5j — Tomás Ryan (@TJRyan_77) January 1, 2021

In Co Cork, Bantry’s rate of 370.1, makes it the highest, above Bandon-Kinsale with its 338.1 rate.

Cork City South Central, the third highest in the county, has a rate of 310.3.

As well as Kenmare’s rate, the two other highest rates in Co Kerry are in Tralee, which has a rate of 348.1, and Corca Dhuibhne, which has a rate of 176.

All of the worst three rates in Co Limerick are above the national average, led by Adare-Rathkeale.

The other two are Newcastle West, with a rate of 499.7, and Limerick City East, which has a rate of 342.4.

Co Tipperary’s Newport LEA with its 305.7 rate and Roscrea-Templemore 132.6 make up the county’s three worst LEAs.

Munster’s highest infection rates, by Local Electoral Area. (New cases December 15-28/infection rate per 100,000 population).

Kenmare, Co Kerry:168/670.3

Adare-Rathkeale, Co Limerick: 183/660.4

Carrick-on-suir, Co Tipperary 118/607

Newcastle West, Co Limerick: 137/499.7

Bantry West Cork, Co Cork: 83/370.1

Tralee, Co Kerry: 115/348.1

Limerick City East, Co Limerick: 121/342.4

Bandon-Kinsale, Co Cork: 126/338.1

Cork City South Central, Co Cork: 120/310.3 10.

Cork City South East, Co Cork: 120/310

County by county

Clare rate/new cases

Killaloe (243.7/49)

Ennis (177.9/55)

Shannon (141.5/43)

Cork rate/new cases

Bantry (370.1/83)

Bandon-Kinsale (338.1/126)

Cork City South Central (310.3/120)

Kerry rate/new cases

Kenmare (670.3/168)

Tralee (348.1/115)

Corca Dhuibhne (176/25)

Limerick rate/new cases

Adare-Rathkeale (660.4/183)

Newcastle West (499.7/137)

Limerick City East (342.4/121)

Tipperary rate/new cases

Carrick-on-Suir (607/118)

Newport (305.7/50)

Roscrea-Templemore (132.6/22)

Waterford rate/new cases