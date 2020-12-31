Cork mum's plea for better access to see daughter who lives in nursing home

A mother whose 33-year-old daughter lives in a nursing home is calling for better access to Covid-19 testing and PPE for families as the lockdowns continue.

An estimated 1,600 people aged under 65 with various illnesses live in nursing homes as there is no other suitable accommodation for them.

Jessica Crowley was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of Parkinson’s disease when she was just 17. Now she needs 24-hour care and struggles to communicate other than with smiles or tears.

Her mother Sally and other family members used to visit regularly from their home in Knocknaheeny, Cork City.

Sally Crowley with her daughter Jessica

“Before the lockdown, we went in all the time," said Sally Crowley. "She has her own room and it is a home away from home, she’s there seven years. There were no restrictions on us, we could come and go anytime.”

But now Mrs Crowley said other residents tell her Jessica cries after their rare visits, convinced they will never return.

“I don’t see why we can’t get PPE like the staff have and go in to see her," she said. "I’d be happy to get tested, whatever it takes.

I saw Jessica on Christmas Day, but not my husband. I know they are going to get pods, but the visit will still be once every two weeks, so if I share that with my husband, then I will see her once a month.”

She has a good relationship with the staff, and appreciates what they try to do.

“It’s only one person can go, my niece and nephew can’t even get a window visit anymore," she said.

"They used to go in there all the time, they’re missing her like crazy.”

Indoor visiting is banned in the guidelines for levels 3, 4, and 5, except for “critical and compassionate circumstances” — meaning when a resident is near death.

Outdoor visits by one person every two weeks are allowed under level 5, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

HSE director-general Paul Reid said yesterday that serial testing for residents and staff would not be available to families, as it is designed to detect symptoms in the nursing home community.

However, a HSE spokesman said visiting guidelines are expected to be looked at again when the vaccination programme for this sector is complete in February.

Majella Beatty from advocacy group Care Champions said residents in nursing homes are suffering more, the longer the pandemic continues.

“It is shameful," she said.

I’m getting messages all the time from people who are extremely distressed. There are nursing homes who have gone above and beyond to help people, but it is cruel what you see in others.”

Care workers contact her about residents who do not understand the restrictions, and feel abandoned.

“The extent of the damage [to families] will never be told,” she said.

The Irish Examiner reported this week on delays to expanding the Fair Deal.

The scheme only covers nursing home costs, and Ms Beatty was disappointed to learn that key elements needed for a statutory homecare scheme are still missing.