Fenit takes the plunge with a return to diving

Permission has been granted for the restoration of open sea diving at Fenit, the most westerly commercial port in Ireland — heralding the return of an activity that had thrilled generations of Tralee and Kerry people.

A golden age of diving began 100 years ago in the port, which is just 11km west of Tralee.

But diving in Fenit shut down almost 20 years ago after a claim against the old Tralee swimming club, and remained shut amid concerns by the council, owners of the slip, about health and safety.

However, the memory of those golden days never left and a book by Billy Ryle, a member of the restoration committee set up three years ago, captured the history.

The intense campaign to bring back diving to Fenit focused on revival, as well as the value to tourism of open air diving boards on the Wild Atlantic Way and the development of sports facilities at what is a deep water port and a leisure and sailing spot on Tralee Bay.

After studying the diving boards at Kilkee, Co Clare, proposals by Fenit Development Association involved two diving boards, 2m and 3.5m high, on the Fenit Bathing Slips. There was widespread consultation with Irish Water and other water activity authorities.

The higher diving board is to be allowed, but the lower platform is being omitted under the conditions and amendments.

Amendments

Other amendments include the provision of an additional ladder on the eastern side of the higher platform.

There will be around three hours of diving time at high tides into depths of 3.9m in the open sea.

The permission is for a modification of existing concrete structures, construction of new diving boards, walkway, and access platforms as well as railings for people coming out of the sea.

The diving plinth will not be in the original location after the council ruled it out because of the shallowness of the sea at that spot.

Kerry County Council approved the plans in 2019. However, the decision was appealed by third parties including Tralee Swimming Club.

The club supports the restoration of diving boards at Fenit but wanted a simpler design that would not intrude on views of Tralee Bay or cast a shadow over a sun trap on the bathing slip.

Fenit Development Association chairman Mike O’Neill said they are waiting to study the conditions but after “three years of a hard slog” they are delighted.

“This was something worth fighting for,” he said, adding the plans have to be robust and thorough enough for “the next 50 years".

He said the next step will be the difficult one of fundraising. The project will go out to tender soon.