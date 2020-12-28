Fenit takes the plunge with a return to diving

The higher diving board is to be allowed, but the lower platform is being omitted under the conditions and amendments.
Fenit takes the plunge with a return to diving

Permission has been granted for the restoration of open sea diving at Fenit, Co Kerry.

Mon, 28 Dec, 2020 - 16:12
Anne Lucey

Permission has been granted for the restoration of open sea diving at Fenit, the most westerly commercial port in Ireland — heralding the return of an activity that had thrilled generations of Tralee and Kerry people.

A golden age of diving began 100 years ago in the port, which is just 11km west of Tralee. 

But diving in Fenit shut down almost 20 years ago after a claim against the old Tralee swimming club, and remained shut amid concerns by the council, owners of the slip, about health and safety.

However, the memory of those golden days never left and a book by Billy Ryle, a member of the restoration committee set up three years ago, captured the history.

The intense campaign to bring back diving to Fenit focused on revival, as well as the value to tourism of open air diving boards on the Wild Atlantic Way and the development of sports facilities at what is a deep water port and a leisure and sailing spot on Tralee Bay.

After studying the diving boards at Kilkee, Co Clare, proposals by Fenit Development Association involved two diving boards, 2m and 3.5m high, on the Fenit Bathing Slips. There was widespread consultation with Irish Water and other water activity authorities.

The higher diving board is to be allowed, but the lower platform is being omitted under the conditions and amendments.

Amendments

Other amendments include the provision of an additional ladder on the eastern side of the higher platform.

There will be around three hours of diving time at high tides into depths of 3.9m in the open sea.

The permission is for a modification of existing concrete structures, construction of new diving boards, walkway, and access platforms as well as railings for people coming out of the sea.

The diving plinth will not be in the original location after the council ruled it out because of the shallowness of the sea at that spot.

Kerry County Council approved the plans in 2019. However, the decision was appealed by third parties including Tralee Swimming Club.

The club supports the restoration of diving boards at Fenit but wanted a simpler design that would not intrude on views of Tralee Bay or cast a shadow over a sun trap on the bathing slip.

Fenit Development Association chairman Mike O’Neill said they are waiting to study the conditions but after “three years of a hard slog” they are delighted.

“This was something worth fighting for,” he said, adding the plans have to be robust and thorough enough for “the next 50 years".

He said the next step will be the difficult one of fundraising. The project will go out to tender soon.

Read More

A day to embrace the great outdoors

More in this section

€275,000 of suspected drugs and cash seized by Clonmel gardaí in 2020 €275,000 of suspected drugs and cash seized by Clonmel gardaí in 2020
Flight diverted to Cork airport after female passenger became abusive Flight diverted to Cork airport after female passenger became abusive
Taoiseach and son 'delighted' to take part in GOAL virtual mile fundraiser Taoiseach and son 'delighted' to take part in GOAL virtual mile fundraiser
divingopen sea divingtourismplace: fenitorganisation: kerry county council
Fenit takes the plunge with a return to diving

Gardaí probe reports of topless men hugging at packed Christmas parties 

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 26, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 28
  • 32
  • 41
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices