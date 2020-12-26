A day to embrace the great outdoors

Curragh Woods, Cork

Growing up in Midleton we would spend many afternoons exploring the nearby Curragh woods. As big lovers of C. S. Lewis our imaginations would transform as we crossed the gates into the woods, our dog Aslan became the great big lion we had grown to love as we set about exploring the now magical woods.

Walks with children are all the more fun when you can explore and get muddy in nature, and a trip to the woods provides all of that and more, so stick on your wellies and raincoat and let your imagination go wild for the day. - MM

Limerick City to Shannon Fields Riverside Walk, Limerick

King John's Castle and River Shannon in downtown Limerick, Ireland illuminated at night.

Limerick’s historic city has been warming the hearts of many on Netflix this year with the arrival of Angela’s Christmas Wish to our screens. Take the family on a walking tour of the city, easing back into the outside world, visiting places Angela might have been as a child before a leisurely stroll along the riverside towards Shannon Fields.

The 3.2km trail starts on Lock Quay, heading out of the city alongside the River Shannon, finishing at Athlunkard Bridge. This route has bike lanes – a perfect time to test out the new wheels that Santa brought in the great outdoors. - MM

Ballyalla Lake, Clare

This year has seen a huge increase in wild water swimming, but the usual Christmas Day charity swims and get togethers may be too busy for keeping socially distant so why not opt to wait for another day and head for the beautiful Ballyalla Lake.

Aside from swimming, the lake and its surroundings have a range of year round activities including kayaking and stand up paddle boarding should you be so brave, and there is a 7km lakeside loop walk for those that have no interesting in getting their toes wet. - MM

The Gearagh, Cork

Feeling a bit restless? Are there only so many days you can stay at home in 2020? Take the history, and geography, lovers in your life to the vast meadowlands of The Gearagh near Macroom. Here you’ll find the remains of the only post glacial alluvial forest in Western Europe.

The 6.5km Gearagh Loop consists of submerged islands that once supported a rich woodland flora which can still be seen during dry periods. The nature reserve is also home to many types of birds and wildlife so make sure to bring your binoculars and pack a change of shoes – just incase! - MM

Glenbawn Woods, Tipperary

I would say we reached peak walking challenges around October, but sometimes it’s nice to explore places outside of five kilometres from your door.

Glenbawn Woods, set just outside of Clonmel and part of the Munster Vales, has three walks ranging in length and difficulty, all starting from the car park and incorporating the beautiful surroundings.

The Dun Ui Faolain Loop is the longest of the walks at 5km, taking walkers along the river trail and up through the woodland before looping back round to its starting point. - MM

Ardmore Cliff Walk, Waterford

The cliff walk at Ardmore has been a firm favourite of mine over the past couple of years.

The sea air blowing in your face, the beautiful scenery, and the promise of a warming cup of coffee at the end in The Ardmore Gallery and Tearoom always make for an enjoyable day out.

The walk is short at 4.5km but is full of interesting spots along the way including a shipwreck, ruins and plenty of wildlife to keep you entertained. If you can, book in to Cliff House Hotel for lunch so you can soak up the magical Christmas atmosphere. - MM

Listowel Literary Walk, Kerry

Long and challenging walks aren’t for everyone over the festive season, especially when Christmas cheer has been enjoyed in excess – there is no judgement here – so ambling through a town where there are pitstops galore might be far more appealing than taking to the hills.

Walk the paths of literary greats including John B. Keane and Bryan McMahon on the Listowel Literary Walk, where you’ll find statues, murals and sculptures honouring the town’s literary greats. The 4km walk is set in the town so you can wander at your own pace and while some museums might be closed there is still plenty to see on the streets. - MM

Keeper Hill, Limerick

At 694m in height and as the highest mountain in Shannon this hike isn’t for the faint- hearted, but there are other options for those that don’t wish to take on that challenge. The loop explores the lower shoulders of the hill and can be followed via the purple arrows that are marked throughout, while the red arrows will take walkers to the summit. Bring a leftover turkey sandwich or two because fuel is essential for this trip, but the day of trekking will make cosying up by the fire later that day all the more enjoyable after a day of trekking. - MM

White Strand Beach, Clare

Dust off the cobwebs that 2020 has brought with a dose of sea air at White Strand beach.

Famous for its white sand and tranquil surroundings, a walk here will help you to forget about any of the previous months chaos. The walk is short and sweet, so there is plenty of time for a quick dip, but bring a flask of hot chocolate to warm you up after. Located 2.5km outside of Doonbeg there is endless amounts of coastal scenery and magnificent views to be had on a walk here. - MM

Dromore Woods, Clare

Clare is one of my favourite counties to visit as there are endless amounts of beautiful views, I am constantly pulling my car over to take in its vast surroundings. Aside from the majestic karst landscape and stunning coastal scenery, there are endless nooks and crannies to discover, including Dromore Woods, a short drive outside of Ennis. As with the rest of the county, here you’ll find a reserve that is rich with flora and fauna thanks to its diverse habitat, and you’ll also find many historical aspects including castles, churches and ring forts. - MM

Doneraile, Cork

You may not have been able to make it to Lapland this year. Or even to Fota on Ice. But there's still a patch of North Cork which can deliver high hopes of a Rudolph sighting.

Doneraile Estate (just 50km from Cork City) makes a gorgeous location for a winter wander with its historic manor surrounded by acres of wooded parkland. But it's Doneraile’s herds of sika, fallow and red deer which make the resident fauna particularly festive.

Take the 5km wildlife park perimeter loop where you can see many of the curious animals grazing in the pastures. The park’s tarred tracks make it a great spot to test out those new Christmas bikes too! - TB

Waterford Greenway

Speaking of rothars, there are few better or safer spots to test drive your new wheels this Christmas than Munster’s OG greenway. The hiker/biker route stretches 56kms from Waterford to Dungarvan with countless entry points en route to dip into the action. And what a backdrop!

From the crashing waves at Clonea Beach to the Comeragh mountains looming like snow-dusted stollen cakes, few settings are more heavenly hibernal. For lunch, Merrys in Dungarvan offers a fitting spot to treat yourself. (check opening hours via merrysgastropub.ie ) - TB

Lismore, Waterford

Lismore is one of my favourite villages in Ireland. It could be its 19th Century gothic castle buttressing the River Blackwater or its chocolate box main street which could be a scene from a vintage tin of Quality Street.

There’s just something about its Anglo-Irish heritage that makes you feel you could be in an episode of Midsommer Murders rather than the edge of West Waterford.

The small town offers visitors a number of trails; Lady Louisa's Walk (which starts from the carpark on the Cappoquin road) meanders 2km from the riverbanks to Lismore Cathedral, while just outside the town, The Ballysaggartmore Towers walk is another 2km looped trail featuring woodland, waterfalls and castle towers which make popular spots for kids to explore. - TB

Lough Derg Way, Tipperary

If your Christmas table setting didn't get you the Instagram likes you were hoping for, a winter walk along the Lough Derg Way could save your social media blushes!

Along with its gorgeous tranquil scenery, December is peak season to experience one of nature’s most enchanting spectacles; a murmuration!

The displays of thousands of starlings, flying in unison are often witnessed over Lough Derg, so set off on the endless trailheads either north or south of the village of Garrykennedy and keep your camera at the ready! - TB

Gougane Barra, Cork

Dreaming of the Canadian Rockies this Christmas? Well that's just how Coillte describe the magical mountain trails that wind around Gougane Barra Forest Park. West Cork’s gorgeous park features six all-level walks starting with a kid-friendly 500m nature trail.

Most dramatic however, is the Slí na Sléibhe (the mountain way) which is billed as a 2hr strenuous (but pretty doable!) 2.5km route winding hikers aloft into the wilds and back down again. Come to think of it, give this place a few inches snowfall and maybe you could be in Banff! - TB

Dingle, Kerry

The traditions of Nollaig fadó fadó are still alive and well on the Dingle Peninsula making it a magical place to explore at Christmas - and particularly St. Stephen’s Day if you’ve got cabin fever!

You’ll be gifted with no shortage of hiking options in the area but the 8km round trip up to Dingle Hill should do your Fitbit justice. Afterwards, make the beeline to downtown Daingean where you may be able to catch some of the traditional Wren Boys in full song today! - TB

Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary.

The Galtee Mountains are a mountain range in Munster, Ireland.

How often have you passed the Galtee mountains journeying along the M8 - and always wished to wander in their shadow? Well maybe this Christmas could be your chance. Veer off the motorway towards the Glen of Aherlow and you’ll discover the hiking heartland of the Munster Vales - which remains far beyond the masses.

Starting from the (season appropriate) Christ the King statue, you’ve the option of five trailheads from a 2km woodland loop to the 10km Ballinacourty walk which takes you up hill and down dale, backdropped by those gorgeous Galtee views. - TB

Great Southern Trail, Limerick

After millions of Euro of investment this year, many stretches of Limerick’s finest greenway have already reopened to the public.

Got a Thomas the Tank Engine fan in your clan? Kids love the idea or peddling through the reimagined line of what was the former Great Southern & Western Railway route until it was stopped in its tracks in 1978.

You can join the route from villages like Abbeyfeale or Newcastle West - the aim for the route is to eventually stretch 85kms from Limerick to North Kerry! - TB

Sheep’s Head Way, Cork

If you’re looking to add a little road-trip to your festive walk, take the drive west to Cork’s most secluded peninsula, the Sheep’s Head.

The headland (whose largest village of Durrus is home to just 300 people) is a true hiker's paradise, featuring over 100kms of all walking trails through hills, pastures, bogs and valleys. Most epic (and a very doable 4kms) is the lighthouse loop which takes you from the Tooreen carpark to what feels like the edge of the Earth. - TB

Ballycotton, Cork

The East Cork fishing village of Ballycotton may be best known for its cliff walk but with the advent of sea-swimming this year, it also makes a charming spot for a winter dip.

There are number of spots both in and around the village to get your fix. On calm days, The Cow (located in the heart of the village near The Blackbird pub) is a popular spot to brace a harbour dip while the two beaches of Ballyandreen and Silver Strand, both within a few gear shifts, are gorgeous spots for some vitamin sea. - TB