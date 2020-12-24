Plans for 1,000 apartments on Cork's Marquee site revealed

Plans have been revealed for the development of 1,000 apartments to be built in Cork's south docks.

Marina Quarter Limited has published detailed plans for the 12 blocks of apartments on their website.

The site on Centre Park Road has hosted the hugely successful Live at the Marquee concert series for the last decade.

Due to the pandemic, the concerts did not take place this year but it has already been confirmed that Live at the Marquee would return at the existing site in 2021.

According to the plans, the 1,002 apartments will be a mix of studio and one, two and three bedrooms apartments.

The 12 blocks, which will range from four to 14 storeys, will also include retail units, a Montessori school, a creche, a medical centre and two community resource spaces.

There are also plans for a bar, cafe and venue/performance area.

A computer generated image of the proposed docklands apartments. Picture: Marina Quarter Limited - thesouthdocks.ie

A planning application for a 10-year planning permission period has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

As the development is for more than 100 homes, it qualifies as a Strategic Housing Development and the application can be made directly to An Board Pleanála.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report has been prepared and submitted with the application.

The former Ford distribution site was sold for more than €15m by NAMA in late 2018 following a sale process which attracted significant national and international interest given its potential to transform the city’s docklands over the next decade or so.

According to Marina Quarter Ltd company records, the firm was incorporated in June 2018 to focus on the delivery of residential homes for resale principally at this site.

During the period, the records show that the company entered into a licence agreement with a third party, understood to relate to the Live at the Marquee gigs, which generated rental income of €20,000 and a profit before tax of €3,000.