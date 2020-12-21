Minister signs off on patronage for four new secondary schools

The patronage of four new post-primary schools to be established in 2021 has been announced by the Minister for Education, including a 600-student school in Cork.

Le Chéile Schools Trust, the trust that manages schools here on behalf of 15 Catholic religious congregations, has been awarded patronage for the new school in Ballincollig.

Separately, Educate Together has been awarded the patronage of a 1,000-student school in the Booterstown-Blackrock and Dún Laoghaire area of Dublin, as well as a 500-student school in Gorey, Co Wexford.

Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) has also been awarded the patronage of a new 600-student school in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

Details of the new schools' patronage were announced yesterday by Norma Foley, the Minister for Education.

"Parental preference is a key factor in deciding the patronage of new schools and I’m delighted that despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation, engagement levels from parents for this patronage process is generally in line with engagement levels in previous patronage processes," Ms Foley said.

The views of parents as expressed through the process are reflected in the decisions I have made on the patronage of these four new schools.”

Sites have not been secured yet for the new school in Ballincollig, or for the school in Gorey. According to the Department, the site identification process is ongoing.

In relation to the school for Dunshaughlin, the potential to locate the new school on lands currently being acquired by the Minister is being explored.

Minister Foley announces patronage of four new post-primary schools to be established in 2021. They are: Ballincollig (Le Chéile Schools Trust); Booterstown, Blackrock & Dun Laoghaire (Educate Together); Dunshaughlin (Louth and Meath ETB) and Gorey (Educate Together). pic.twitter.com/hKOusjBvvQ — Norma Foley T.D (@NormaFoleyTD1) December 21, 2020

The department has acquired a three-acre site for this school at Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin, referred to as “the Abilene property” regarding the new school in Booterstown.

This site has been earmarked for a new 1,000 pupil post-primary school, including four classrooms specifically for students with special educational needs.

Accommodation will be put in place as soon as possible for the new schools announced, and it is expected the schools will open in interim accommodation pending the delivery of permanent school buildings.

When fully developed, the four new post-primary schools to be set up in 2021 will have the capacity to cater for more than 2,700 post-primary students.

The areas identified for new schools have typically experienced a population explosion in recent years.

Ballincollig, now part of Cork city, was one of the fastest growing towns in Ireland over the last 20 years.