Cancelling Cork school's dinner 'would be like cancelling Christmas'

Scoil Íosagáin BNS in Farranree determined to treat its students like “little Lord Mayors” for the day despite pandemic 
Cancelling Cork school's dinner 'would be like cancelling Christmas'

Patrick O'Leary and Conor Bruce, both Junior Infants at Scoil Iosagain Annual Christmas Dinner, at Scoil Iosagain, Farranree, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 19:00
Jess Casey

Students at a primary school in Cork city decked their classrooms and donned their best festive attire to tuck into a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings served to them by their teachers and SNAs.

Scoil Íosagáin BNS in Farranree set out to treat its students like “little Lord Mayors” for the day as part of its annual Christmas celebrations, which looked a little bit different this year due to Covid restrictions.

Now the school’s third time organising the festive fare for its students, this year saw a slightly more toned-down version of the students’ much-loved celebration.

“There was no way it could be cancelled, it would be like cancelling Christmas,” said Eibhlis Moynihan, the school’s home school community liaison.

Darragh Carolon, 3rd class, at the Scoil Iosagain Annual Christmas Dinner, at Scoil Iosagain, Farranree, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Darragh Carolon, 3rd class, at the Scoil Iosagain Annual Christmas Dinner, at Scoil Iosagain, Farranree, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

While the celebrations might have looked a little different, the school was determined to mark the occasion safely as a thank you to its students for how they handled everything 2020 threw at them.

In previous years, the whole school would gather in the school hall together where dinner was served and then all the students joined together for a festive singalong.

Read More

‘A disgraceful gathering of persons:’ Gardaí disperse crowd of 700-800 people in Cork

This year, the boys dressed up in their best Christmas jumpers, and Santa hats, and enjoyed the festivities in their own class ‘bubbles’.

Cian Walsh, 4th class, at the Scoil Iosagain Annual Christmas Dinner, at Scoil Iosagain, Farranree, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Cian Walsh, 4th class, at the Scoil Iosagain Annual Christmas Dinner, at Scoil Iosagain, Farranree, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

They also decorated their classrooms with their own festive artwork and ornaments, as well as Christmas trees, lights and crackers.

While the school couldn’t gather all of its classes together for a sing-song, the students have been spreading Christmas cheer where and when they can this year.

Last week, fifth class students went out and about in local communities carolling as part of Music Generation ‘Glow on the Go’.

They visited Heather House Community Nursing Unit in Gurranabraher where they performed outside in the fresh air for residents.

The group also made a surprise stop en route to perform for two unsuspecting nanas in the area.

Students also recorded their performances of Christmas classics like 'Rocking around the Christmas Tree' and 'Rudolf the Rednosed Reindeer' which were then shared on Facebook with parents.

Read More

Michael Clifford: Danger of misinformation thriving on Covid-19 vaccine 

More in this section

McDonald's to re-open Amber Oil fails to block new drive-thru facility at McDonald's in Fermoy
‘A disgraceful gathering of persons:’ Gardaí disperse crowd of 700-800 people in Cork ‘A disgraceful gathering of persons:’ Gardaí disperse crowd of 700-800 people in Cork
Syrian business owner in Cork 'donating 15% of proceeds to the homeless to give something back' Syrian business owner in Cork 'donating 15% of proceeds to the homeless to give something back'
#covid-19schoolschristmasplace: farranreeorganisation: scoil íosagáin bns
11/01/2017 Home Crisis. Experienced photojournalis

'Against the odds' charity in Limerick distributes 6,000 Christmas hampers

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 19, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 16
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices