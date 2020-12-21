NTA urged to grant 'widespread' licence for private bus operator in East Cork

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 14:05
Sean O’Riordan

Councillors in East Cork, who have consistently criticised Bus Éireann services, have taken the unprecedented step of writing to the National Transport Authority (NTA) urging it to grant a "widespread" licence for a private bus company to operate in the region.

Councillors want Barry's Coaches, which operates the highly successful Cobh Direct service, to get more services in the East Cork area.

The Irish Examiner has learnt that the private operator recently sought approval from the NTA to operate 40 services – 20 in each direction – between Cork City and Midleton.

The NTA refused the request. However, after the company appealed it, the NTA relented somewhat, granting four daily services – two each way – which will connect the Midleton area with Cork city, UCC and CIT. 

These will operate from Midleton at 6.45am and 7.20am and return from CIT at 3.55pm and 4.55pm.

It is expected that Barry's Coaches will begin operation of these services from next September.

Councillors in the region had previously sought expressions of interest from private operators to come into their territory.

At a recent meeting of the East Cork Municipal District Council, a number of local public representatives said they were fully supportive of the private bus company's bid for more services.

Sinn Féin councillor Danielle Twomey proposed that they write to the NTA and back Barry's Coaches' initial application for a high-frequency service between Cork and her hometown of Midleton.

She has repeatedly pointed out near non-existent services in some villages and in particular Dungourney where there is no service at all.

Mayor of County Cork, Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, and a number of other councillors backed the proposal.

