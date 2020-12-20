Syrian business owner in Cork 'donating 15% of proceeds to the homeless to give something back'

A Syrian native who has started her own small business to avoid 'depending on anyone' has pledged 15% of proceeds to the homeless to 'say thanks' to Ireland for giving her a new home.

Reham Ghafarji, who launched Soap & More a few weeks ago, loves the country so much that she has also embraced all the traditions and, despite being a Muslim, has decorated the house with a Christmas tree and is looking forward to Santa Claus visiting her children.

The 26-year-old had studied English literature at university in Damascus and had also worked as a beautician before fleeing her war-torn country to come here with her husband and chef Wasim and son Khaled (6) three years ago.

The family settled in Clonakilty, Co Cork where she had her daughter Heaven four months ago.

She is now 'living her dream' by opening her own small business which she only thought about last year.

"We came here for a better life from a country ravaged by war, in which we lost some relatives," she said.

"Since we arrived the people here have been nothing but friendly and supportive to us.

'The Irish are now my family'

"Everywhere I go, they smile at me and ask how my family are doing, if I'm ok and if I'm happy.

"I haven't seen my family since we left Syria, only talking to them by phone - but I feel that the Irish are now my family. Ireland is now my home.

"We are Muslim but I've no problem with religion. I feel that we are all together, we are all one at the end of the day.

"So yes, I have a tree and decorations and my son is hoping Santa will bring him some lego and a Reboot toy," she laughed.

Reham said that since she launched her business Soap & More a month ago, she has been receiving huge support and positive comments online.

Reham launched her business Soap & More a month ago.

"I had a dream to start my own business to help my family and not have to depend on anyone. There's an amazing education centre in Cork and I did so many free courses including business which helped me set up my own.

"I did a skincare course in Ireland so I know what ingredients are good for your skin and due to Covid-19, many of us are washing our hands with very harsh substances.

"My soaps include aloe vera, oat and honey, coconut and blueberry and I also make soap decorations which smell so lovely hanging in the bathroom and car.

"I am also donating 15% of proceeds to the homeless to give something back and say thank you to this country.

"I feel I have everything, my family, a new start in an amazing country and a new business - all of it is a dream come true."